Premier League clubs are receiving heat for dragging their feet regarding a financial settlement with the English Football League (EFL). The two sides had a deal worth about $1.1 billion on the table on Monday, but several top-flight teams would not rubber-stamp the move. As a result, negotiations will continue as lower-level clubs grow frustrated. The EFL consists of levels two through four, which include the Championship, League One, and League Two.

The failure could very well put the job of Premier League chief executive Richard Masters under threat. Government officials previously called on the top flight to agree with the EFL over two years ago. The massive financial package for the lower-level teams would essentially help stabilize the entire English professional soccer structure.

There is currently no exact deadline date set by the government for the agreement to be finalized. However, officials have threatened to use a new regulator should a deal not be agreed promptly. It remains to be seen when, or if, the government will intervene in the negotiations.

According to Charlton Athletic co-owner Charlie Methven, the deal is stalling because seven Premier League clubs blocked the agreement. The businessman appeared on talkSPORT on Tuesday to discuss the failed bid. Methven claims that Crystal Palace and West Ham are two of these clubs. The other five teams are not yet known to the public.

Neville labels the move by EPL execs as ‘an absolute disgrace’

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville called the block by the Premier League “an absolute disgrace” during a recent appearance on Sky Sports. The lack of negotiations in the aforementioned deal directly affects Neville due to his partial ownership of Salford City. The Manchester area club currently competes in League Two.

“It is about the welfare of the game and the sustainability of the whole league,” proclaimed Neville. “The Premier League at this moment in time are negligent in their dismissive nature, just pushing it down the road, thinking ‘maybe a regulator will sort it, maybe we’ll sort it’ and not doing anything.”

“That’s not good governance, it just demonstrates to me that they are not looking after the whole game like they should be. It angers me every time I see they have a Premier League meeting and seem to look after themselves but not look after the rest of football.”

Premier League spending rules set to change as early as this summer

Instead of focusing on the deal during the recent meeting, Premier League clubs opted to tweak their profitability and sustainability rules. The current laws state that top-flight clubs cannot record losses exceeding $133 million over three years. Everton, Nottingham Forest, and Manchester City all face charges of violating these rules. Chelsea and Newcastle are also under threat of breaching the laws.

The upcoming changes, which could come as early as this summer, will follow UEFA’s laws currently in place. Financial rules with the governing body of the sport in Europe are determined by a squad cost-to-revenue ratio. These stipulations limit clubs to spend 70% of reported revenue on certain expenses, which include transfer fees and player wages.

Changes are coming to the financial laws. Yet, the charges for the trio of Premier League clubs will not alter. The previous charges to all three teams are to remain in place. This will not make any of these clubs happy. After all, they may face punishments for rules that could change completely.

Everton has already suffered a six-point penalty and may face an additional penalty due to a second charge. Forest will soon learn its fate from the independent regulator. Finally, City’s case will not finish until later this year.

