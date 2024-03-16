Brentford striker Ivan Toney has proclaimed that his perfect summer plans include a move to Madrid. Although the center forward did not specify between Atletico or Real, the current LaLiga leaders were likely the club that he was referring to. Despite their success, Real currently has a hole up front at the striker position. Nevertheless, French superstar Kylian Mbappe is almost certain to join Los Blancos later this summer.

Toney has been linked with a move away from Brentford for much of the current campaign. In fact, Bees manager Thomas Frank even previously admitted that the striker will likely soon leave the team. Fellow Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea were both interested in signing the striker during the January transfer window. Nevertheless, both clubs ultimately avoided the deal, partially due to a reported asking price.

The Bees were previously hoping to get around $125 million for selling Toney in January. Although the striker was sidelined for eight months due to a gambling charge, the Englishman is still regarded as one of the top players at his position in the Premier League. Nevertheless, the potentially steep transfer fee scared off potential suitors.

Star striker ready to move on from Brentford in coming months

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Toney was asked about his ideal summer scenario. “[Brentford] starts winning games,” began the Bees striker. “We win every game from now until the end of the season. I’ve scored 20 goals. We’ve kept, what, nine games left I think, something like that? We keep nine clean sheets. Job’s a good ‘un.”

Brentford entered the weekend sitting 15th in the English top flight table, just five points from the relegation zone. Nevertheless, the Bees were shockingly beaten by Burnley on Saturday. The Clarets remain 19th in the standings despite the victory, but the heat is now on Brentford.

Along with discussing the rest of the season with Brentford, Toney also welcomed a move away from the club. “Things fall into place,” continued the center forward. “If Brentford was to sell me, they make their money, I’ll move to Madrid and it’s all good.”

Top English club reportedly turned off by Toney’s behavior

The remarks are certainly odd for a player still under contract with the club. Brentford brass most likely will not be thrilled that their star is openly hoping to leave the team and even named an ideal destination. The comments could even potentially impact the final transfer fee that Brentford may receive for selling their star striker.

Toney’s decision to discuss his future may also be seen as unattractive to new suitors. There has already been rumors that Arsenal will not pursue Toney this summer mostly because of his immaturity. This is despite the fact that the forward netted 20 Premier League goals last season.

Nevertheless, despite the comments, Brentford’s boss selected Toney as his captain for the Burnley fixture. The team’s typical leader, Christian Norgaard, missed the match due to a minor muscle injury. Toney failed to score in the game and was booked for a clash late in the game with the opposing goalkeeper.

