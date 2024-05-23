Ahead of the highly-anticipated Euro 2024, commentator Jon Champion told World Soccer Talk that he won’t call the Euros for ITV, BBC, FOX Sports, or any other TV network. Instead, he will call the Olympics for NBC Sports.

“I’m not going to do the Euros. I’m going to sit the Euros out,” Champion told World Soccer Talk in an exclusive interview. “I’m going to be working on the Olympics for the summer. If I do both, I won’t get a break.”

World Soccer Talk understands that Champion’s main responsibilities will include commentating US Women’s National Team games at the Olympics. Likely, he’ll also call other soccer games at the Olympics. Matches will be streamed live across Peacock. Television broadcast details have not been announced, as of press time.

Champion to miss Euros for the first time in 25+ years

His absence from the Euros marks the first time he hasn’t called the UEFA European Championship since 1996.

“It’s kind of important after – I think I’ve done 107 games this season in England by the end of the Championship playoff final on Sunday – to recharge the batteries and take a breath,” Champion continued. “So, I’ll be spending three weeks at the Olympics in France, which leads right into the start of the Premier League.”

The list of commentators for both the BBC and ITV, the two Euro 2024 rights holders in the United Kingdom, notably omitted Champion. Champion has previously worked with both the BBC and ITV, recently calling World Cup 2022 with ITV.

With Jon Champion set to skip the Euros for the Olympics, the talent pool for the Euros is beginning to emerge. Ex-Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini will join FOX Sports as a studio analyst. At the same time, John Strong and Stuart Holden will likely call games from the Euros and Copa America.

Busy summer for Champion

Champion is the main commentator for Saturday’s FA Cup Final. The game, which will air on ESPN+ for American audiences, will see Manchester City face United for the second consecutive final. City is aiming for its second straight title, while United is searching for its first since 2016.

Champion will partner with co-commentator Jim Beglin for the match. It kicks off at 10:00 AM EST.

Afterwards, Champion will call the Championship promotion play-off final on Sunday between Southampton and Leeds United. The game will also be held on ESPN+. The two squads will vie for a Premier League berth on Sunday at 10:00 AM EST.

Champion figures that, after near non-stop commentating, analyzing, and research over the past nine months, it may be time for a break.

“I’m going to be watching the Euros from a distance for a change this summer,” Champion told World Soccer Talk. “It was a good tournament [Euro 2020]. It was at a time when the world was reeling from COVID, so it was nice to have some sports to watch as a commentator. I’ve got some very fond memories of Euro 2020.”