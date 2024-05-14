Venezuela released its initial squad for the Copa America on Tuesday. Even though the competition is over one month away, Venezuela is picking out the players it wants to take to the United States. The provisional list includes 47 players. That is fewer than what the 16 teams are allowed to submit for their initial squad. CONMEBOL is allowing a provisional list of 55 players to be under consideration for the tournament this summer.

By the tournament, Venezuela will have to cut down this squad to 23 players. Three of those must be goalkeepers, but nations generally have freedom to pick the number of players from each position. For the provisional 47-player squad Venezuela unveiled on Tuesday, there were five goalkeepers, 14 defenders, 21 midfielders and seven forwards.

Four of the players in this squad have the chance to play in a familiar location. Jesus Andres Martinez, Jesus Bueno, Daniel Pereira and Josef Martinez play in Major League Soccer. Although Martinez now plays for CF Montreal in Canada, he has had stints with both Atlanta United and Inter Miami, two cities that are hosting games for the competition.

However, the squad for Venezuela is largely international. Only five players hail from the Venezuelan soccer division. The most popular competition for these players is Brazil with eight players. However, there are a total of 15 countries represented by Venezuelan players at club level.

Venezuela Copa America squad can build on World Cup qualifying momentum

Most of the players in Venezuela’s provisional squad have featured for the side during the ongoing 2026 World Cup Qualifying process. Already one-third of the way through, Venezuela has been one of the sensational stories in South America thus far. After six games, Venezuela is on nine points and resting fourth out of the 10 teams in qualifying. Some of the side’s notable results include a draw at Brazil and a convincing three-nil win over Chile at home. These players have Venezuela in a position to qualify for the World Cup for the first time.

That momentum could be crucial among the squad entering the Copa America. Venezuela will be an outside candidate to perform well at the tournament given the strength of other nations competing. However, some of the performances so far in World Cup qualifying can be a boost going to the United States. Additionally, Venezuela did well in a friendly against Italy before ultimately losing to an 80th-minute goal in March.

The Copa America begins on June 20, but Venezuela will play its first game on Saturday, June 22. Venezuela is taking on Ecuador at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. The other two teams in Venezuela’s group are Mexico and Jamaica. The game against Mexico is particularly interesting as there are four players who play their club soccer in Mexico. Depending on who Fernando Batista picks for his final squad, there could be some familiarity on display.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.