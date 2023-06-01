Soccer fans in the US have it better than ever, with tons of soccer on TV. We now have multiple daily programs that discuss the sport. But the question is, which is the best daily TV show?

CBS have come on strong in 2023 with the introduction of the Golazo Network and the Box 2 Box and Morning Footy programs. And of course there is the longtime standard set by ESPN FC.



But who offers the best analysis and coverage of soccer each day?

Best Daily TV Show in the United States for soccer

Here are the candidates for Best daily TV Show for the 2023 World Soccer Talk Awards:

SURVEY Make one (1) selection for the best Daily TV Show of 2023: Make one (1) selection for the best Daily TV Show of 2023: ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Voting closes at midnight ET on June 30, 2023.

World Soccer Talk® is the number one source for television & streaming schedules that are complemented by in-depth reports, interviews and breaking news around the evolving soccer media industry and the leading providers.

World Soccer Talk is home to the longest continuous running soccer podcast in the world with over six million downloads since its launch in 2006. The podcast features exclusive interviews with soccer TV personalities and executives as well as debate and analysis around the latest global soccer news. World Soccer Talk also service fans with comprehensive guides on cord cutting and ways to watch games, how-to videos, eBooks and FAQs. In late 2020 World Soccer Talk also released the Soccer TV Schedules app, offering the most comprehensive and accurate listings of soccer games available in the U.S. via television and streaming. The app is free and available across Apple and Android devices.

2023 World Soccer Talk Awards categories:

VIDEO, TV and STREAMING

* Best TV Coverage

• Best Streaming Service

* Best TV Presenter

• Best TV Studio Analyst

* Best Commentator

• Best Co-Commentator

* Best YouTube Channel

• Best Fan YouTube Channel

* Best Daily TV Show

THE SPOKEN WORD

* Best Podcast

• Best Club Podcast

* Best Podcast Host

• Best Podcast Analyst

THE WRITTEN WORD

* Best Website

• Best Writer