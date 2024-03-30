Manchester City has officially released a new trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary Together: Treble Winners. The six-part series will highlight the club’s historic 2022/23 campaign.

Manager Pep Guardiola led the team to three major trophies during the season, most importantly a triumph in the UEFA Champions League.

It was previously announced that the behind-the-scenes docuseries would hit the streaming service on April 2nd. With the release date now just a few days away, a new clip of part of an episode has gone live.

In the trailer, City‘s squad enters their dressing room during halftime of the Champions League final against Inter Milan. With the game scoreless, players show frustrations, but Guardiola is calmly working on a plan.

“Of course emotion is so important in the finals,” narrates the manager. “The big personalities. The characters. But it’s how you approach the moment at halftime, how you overcome, how well you overcome. It’s not a perfect first half, but it happens. These people are human beings. They have the desire to do well – to achieve it, to win it, to lift [the trophy].”

As the players vent in the room, Guardiola is discussing tactics with his coaching staff. The one-minute clip ends by showing the manager with his hands on his knees about to give his players a pep talk before they head out for the second half. The trailer ends before revealing what the coach eventually said to his squad.

Manchester City collect over 100 financial charges along with trophies

City, of course, went on to win the massive match against Inter on the night. Midfield superstar Rodri eventually scored the lone goal in the game in the 68th minute. The Spaniard was rewarded for his part in the fixture with the Man of the Match trophy. City’s triumph was the first Champions League title the club has ever collected.

The victory, however, was not the only major cup for the club on the year. Along with the European title, City also collected the Premier League and FA Cup trophies as well. The trio of trophies now gives Guardiola 13 major titles during his time with the English side. He previously joined the team from Bayern Munich in 2016.

Completing the treble is a rare and impressive feat, but it did not come without controversy. City were charged by Premier League officials with breaching financial fair play rules 115 times back in February of 2023. This was a time in which the club was competing for all three trophies that they eventually collected.

European champs vying for treble in consecutive seasons

Together: Treble Winners was produced by the club’s in-house City Studios crew for Netflix. The docuseries is set to provide an exclusive and unprecedented view into the team’s triumphant 2022/23 season. Starting from the massive signing of superstar striker Erling Haaland, all the way to the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Interestingly enough, City is also vying for the treble during the current campaign. The club entered the weekend just one point behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, with the two sides meeting on Sunday, March 31st. City is also set to face rivals Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals and Real Madrid in the Champions League quarters as well.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images