The logjam at the top of the Premier League table continues to be the talk of the soccer world. Liverpool’s draw against Manchester United last weekend surrendered the Reds’ lead at the top, as Arsenal usurped the No. 1 spot in the table. Meanwhile, Manchester City’s win over Crystal Palace ensured that Pep Guardiola’s side remained just one point back in their bid to win a fourth Premier League title in a row.

This weekend, Arsenal has the toughest game of those three, even though each of those sides is playing at home. The Gunners will play Aston Villa as Unai Emery’s side works to creep back into the top four. Winless in their last two Premier League games, the Villans conceded fourth to Tottenham over recent weeks. The likelihood of a win at Arsenal is bleak, but both sides need points to keep pace with their respective rivals to shape up an exciting game.

That said, Tottenham does not have an easy game. Spurs are active in the first game of the weekend on Saturday when they travel north to take on Newcastle. A turbulent season for the Magpies has not gone to plan for Eddie Howe, but that does not take away from the talent on the team. As Spurs looks to get back into the UEFA Champions League, coming away with something positive at St. James’ Park is a major step in the right direction.

Keeping an eye on the relegation race, there are no games involving two teams in that battle. Regardless, Everton’s recent two-point deduction makes its game against Chelsea that much more important, as it is now two points above the drop zone.

NBC coverage

Returning home after the greatly successful Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, NBC is putting Ahmed Fareed behind the desk for its coverage alongside Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe. For Monday’s game between Everton and Chelsea, Paul Burmeister hosts coverage with the same pair of analysts.

GOAL RUSH returns this weekend on Saturday at 10 a.m. ET. The Premier League whiparound show focuses on one game, but it shows the major highlights from simultaneous kickoffs as they happen. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock for those in the United States.

You can also watch the Premier League in 4K. There are two games available in higher resolution. Those are the Newcastle-Tottenham and Arsenal-Aston Villa. Remember, watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 33

Saturday, April 13

7:30 a.m. — Newcastle vs. Tottenham Hotspur. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Bill Leslie and Michael Bridges.

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jacqui Oatley.

10 a.m. — Brentford vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Paul Gilmour and David Phillips.

10 a.m. — Burnley vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

10 a.m. — Manchester City vs. Luton Town. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Lee Hendrie.

12:30 p.m. — Bournemouth vs. Manchester United. NBC, Universo, Peacock Premium, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Peter Drury and Graeme Le Saux.

Sunday, April 14

9 a.m. — Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Joe Speight and Stephen Warnock.

9 a.m. — West Ham United vs. Fulham. Peacock Premium — Tony Jones and Tony Gale.

11:30 a.m. — Arsenal vs. Aston Villa. USA Network, Telemundo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Graeme Le Saux.

Monday, April 15

3 p.m. — Chelsea vs. Everton. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — IN 4K. — Martin Tyler and Andy Townsend.

PHOTOS: IMAGO