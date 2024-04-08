Once again, Everton faces a points deduction that puts more strain on the club’s chances of survival in the Premier League. Earlier in the campaign, the Toffees suffered a six-point drop after violating the league’s Profitability and Sustainability (PSR) rules. Now, the Premier League has deducted a further two points from Everton’s tally. With eight points subtracted from the club’s total this season, Everton is just two points above the relegation zone.

Premier League rules state that no club can amass financial losses of $134 million over three years. After the previous 10-point deduction for losses in the 2021/22 season fell to six points off the club’s total, Everton dealt with the looming challenge of this second Financial Fair Play charge. This charge relates to losses reported following the 2022/23 season. Financial records for the Merseyside club indicated losses of $112.5 million in that season alone. It was the sixth season in a row that Everton reported a financial loss as the club’s debt climbed to $418 million.

Everton used several arguments in its defense of the financial losses that may have played a role in the Premier League only brandishing a two-point deduction. For example, Everton cited double punishment and the effects of the war in Ukraine on its ownership. Yet, in January, the club voiced concerns with the format of the Premier League’s rules that have had a profound impact on Everton.

“The club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard,” Everton said in January. “The club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules.”

Everton conceded that full co-operation with this second charge helped soften the blow.

Everton to appeal second points deduction

As part of its statement on April 8, Everton added that it is preparing the appeal process. The hope is to dampen the two-point deduction to one or to remove it entirely. Everton has previously found success in appealing these punishments from the Premier League. Originally, the Toffees faced a 10-point drop for the first FFP violation charge. In February, the appeal process reduced that quantity to six, which had a massive effect on the Premier League table.

Given that the penalty for this second charge is two points, reducing the penalty’s size is not as likely. Yet, Everton will remain hopeful that it can use the factors from its defense to eliminate this points subtraction.

Questions surrounding consistency

Also in its statement regarding the Premier League’s two-point deduction, Everton continued its criticisms. Everton has now picked up two penalties for two individual FFP charges. Likewise, Nottingham Forest suffered a four-point drop following massive financial losses in the 2022/23 season. However, the Premier League has charged Manchester City with 115 violations.

“Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the League on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied,” the club said.

