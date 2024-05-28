With the four youngest players in the Spain Euro 2024 squad coming from Barcelona, there is a clear indication of development in the team. Granted, Spain does not have the youngest group based on the current ages of its provisional squad. For reference, the average age of Luis de la Fuente’s crop is 26.7 years old. England has a 33-man provisional squad that averages just 25.7 years old. France, perhaps the favorite at Euro 2024, is slightly older than Spain at an average age of 26.8.

Regardless, Spain has put out a squad that is one of the major contenders to win the European Championship. Having reached the semifinals at Euro 2020 and winning the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League, Spain carries a team full of expectations.

However, the last time Spain won a major trophy on this scale was in 2012. There is only one player who played at that tournament who is on the squad for Euro 2024. Jesus Navas, who scored the game-winning goal against Croatia in the group stage of that tournament, did not play in the Final. However, he won Euro 2012, then featuring as a winger.

While he was playing in that competition, Lamine Yamal was turning five years old. Now, Yamal highlights a group of young players that can make a key difference for Spain. That, combined with experienced talent, is a driving force for Spain this summer.

Luis de la Fuente will have to cut this squad down by three players before the tournament as UEFA only allows 26 players on the roster.

La Roja brings a talented squad with two notable omissions

The traditional stars for Spain feature in Luis de la Fuente’s squad. For example, Rodri reprises his role in the middle of the field with Spain having been dominant with Manchester City. His personal undefeated streak of 74 games that spanned 474 days ended at the weekend in the FA Cup Final. He has been arguably Manchester City’s most important player for two years, and he could be in the same position for Spain.

He is one of two players from the Premier League. Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya will compete with Unai Simon of Athletic Club. Then, Marc Cucurella is back in the Spain squad having made just two appearances with the side. That included a 90-minute performance at the Santiago Bernabeu against Brazil, when Spain drew against the South Americans, 3-3.

If Cucurella was a surprise inclusion, de la Fuente made tough calls on Marco Asensio and Tottenham defender Pedro Porro. Asensio has not had a strong season with PSG, but his talent led Spain to positive results in previous games. Porro played well with Spurs. Yet, de la Fuente opted for Cucurella, who plays a similar position to Porro.

After all, he had to make room for players like Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Pedri. They are the four youngest players in the Spain squad. Yamal has already made six appearances with Spain, bagging two goals along the way. Pedri is a sure-fire starter for the side when fit. Fermin Lopez earned his first call-up to the Spain squad after securing 11 goals in 43 games across all competitions this season.

Spain Euro 2024 squad

Goalkeepers

Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders

Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea).

Midfielders

Rodrigo (Manchester City), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris St-Germain), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Aleix Garcia (Girona), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Fermin Lopez (Barcelona).

Forwards

Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona).

PHOTOS: IMAGO