When it comes to Euro 2024, France will definitely be the side to defeat by every measure. In an effort to make up for past tournament missteps, Les Bleus will be heading to Germany for this summer’s continental meeting.

Over the last two decades, they have failed to claim the title of European champions.

In 2016, Deschamps’s team finished in second place, behind Portugal. In 2020, they lost in the quarterfinals against Switzerland in a penalty shootout, ending their Euro campaign early.

Then, at the 2022 World Cup, they lost to Argentina in a penalty shootout. Lionel Messi and his side ended up winning the tournament in what was perhaps the best international final in the sport’s history.

But Les Blues cruised through Euro 2024 qualification with 22 points from a possible 24, riding high on their Qatar disappointment.

In Group D, they will face a battle against Poland, the Netherlands, and Austria. Compared to their performance two years ago, France are probably stronger today.

Aside from Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud will have an incredible assortment of offensive skills around him. In addition, they have a wealth of young, really gifted players at their disposal. For the competition in Germany, nevertheless, he has decided to re-instate a familiar face.

Which France players will miss Euro 2024?

Interestingly, the noteworthy absences include a number of players from the Premier League. The French coach has chosen to ignore the likes of Chelsea trio Malo Gusto, Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi. Truth be told, various injuries have plagued their first year with the Blues.

Another player who will not be participating is Moussa Diaby of Aston Villa. What’s more, Deschamps has also disregarded Michael Olise of Crystal Palace and highly-regarded Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

An ACL tear famously ended Lucas Hernandez’s 2022 World Cup bid. Now, his dreams of representing Les Bleus have been dashed once more by a similar injury he got in the Champions League.

Because of a foot injury, Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni may not play in the Champions League final. Regardless, however, the coach has included him altogether.

N'Golo Kante has returned to the France squad for Euro 2024

Which France players will play at Euro 2024?

Didier Deschamps’ France Euro roster has some notable players from PSG and Real Madrid. Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouameni are just a few of Los Blancos players who have been called up.

The 25-man ensemble also includes their club colleague Ferland Mendy. He has also been selected despite the fact that his ongoing fitness issues have prevented him from playing for his country since late 2022. What’s more, the fact that Lucas Hernandez is out helps him.

Also included in the’ lineup is 18-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, a Paris Saint-Germain talent in the midfield. On the other hand, his teammate Bradley Barcola’s first-ever call-up is another surprise on the roster. In fact, the 21-year-old forward is the lone player on the squad without a cap so far.

Two more La Liga players, Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid and Jules Kounde of Barcelona, are also part of the roster. However, they will not be able to join the team until after the Champions League Final on June 1.

One key surprise

But one midfielder in particular stood out when the 55-year-old revealed his picks on Thursday. France have called upon N’Golo Kante, a former key player for Chelsea and current player for Al-Ittihad, to participate in Euro 2024.

A key cog in the 2018 World Cup-winning team, the experienced player was unable to participate in the tournament in Qatar because of an injury. Despite his age, Deschamps has always seen Kante as an integral part of his midfield defense. But after joining the Saudi league in June of 2022, he has not received a national team call-up

Injuries plagued the 33-year-old’s last two years with Chelsea, but he has rediscovered his form with Saudi Arabia. He has contributed six assists and four goals in 41 appearances with Al-Ittihad in all competitions. Equally important is the fact that the veteran has been healthy for the most of the season.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PanoramiC