England manager Gareth Southgate has revealed his provisional squad for the Euro 2024 tournament. The team, however, is not exactly set in stone just yet. Southgate picked 33 total players on Tuesday to feature in upcoming friendlies against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland in early June. The manager will then trim down his squad to 26 players ahead of the competition in Germany.

The Three Lions will enter the Euros as one of the favorites to lift the trophy. Despite Southgate’s bland coaching style, England has one of the most talented rosters on the planet. This is particularly the case up front with Harry Kane, Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, and Jude Bellingham leading a mouthwatering attack.

While Southgate has endured criticism for his defensive tactics, his latest squad certainly skews more towards offense. Along with the aforementioned stellar quartet, the England boss also selected Cole Palmer, Ollie Watkins, Anthony Gordon, Ivan Toney, Jarrod Bowen, and Eberechi Eze. The list of solid options will surely make England fans optimistic that Southgate can finally deliver an elusive trophy.

Rashford, Sterling overlooked as coach goes with youth movement

The England manager was asked about how his new squad compares to previous selections during a press conference on Tuesday. Southgate acknowledged his unusual attacking approach but also admitted that he will know more once he makes his final cuts.

“I’d probably be able to assess that better when we’re able to finalize the squad really,” stated Southgate. “There’s definitely more options in attack, if I think back to Russia (2018 World Cup) and the balance of the team. But it’s hard to compare.”

Two notable players who featured in Russia but have been left off of the current team are Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling. The veteran attackers have been mainstays in Southgate’s squad but have endured tough 2023/24 campaigns. Rashford, in particular, had a very disappointing season after scoring just eight goals in 42 total matches. The Manchester United forward previously netted 30 scores throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

Southgate claimed that it was difficult to inform Rashford that he was not selected in the squad. Nevertheless, the manager admitted that other players were just more deserving of a place in the team. “With Marcus, in that area of the pitch, I feel that other players have had better seasons, it’s as simple as that,” continued the coach.

Southgate selects five young players currently without an England cap

Rashford and Sterling were, however, not the only big names Southgate omitted. Jordan Henderson, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Jadon Sancho, Dominic Solanke, and Ben White all also not named in the team. Some of these players would have likely made the squad if not for injury.

Nevertheless, White opted out of consideration for selection after a previous falling out with England’s coaching staff. The Arsenal defender was arguably the top right-back in the Premier League this season.

In place of these veterans are five youngsters who have yet to earn a single cap for their country. Jarrad Branthwaite, Curtis Jones, Jarell Quansah, Adam Wharton, and James Trafford were all selected by Southgate in his recent squad. It remains unclear, however, if the quintet will make the final roster for Euro 2024.

Provisional England squad for Euro 2024:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

PHOTOS: IMAGO