The Netherlands have unveiled their 30-man preliminary squad for Euro 2024, with head coach Ronald Koeman leading the charge. UEFA has recently increased squad sizes to 26 players for this year’s tournament, requiring at least three goalkeepers. Although not the favorites, the Oranje could be the dark horses, having secured second place in their qualifying group behind France.

Koeman inherited a talented squad from Louis van Gaal, who led them to the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals. Thus, the 61-year-old is confident of making a significant impact in Germany this summer. The team has progressed since their last-16 exit at the previous European Championship, blending youth and experience effectively.

In Group D, they will face tough competition from France and Austria. However, they should be well-prepared given the quality across their squad. Koeman, with a record of seven wins and five losses in 12 matches, aims to end the Netherlands‘ 36-year wait for a major trophy. They are starting their campaign against France, Austria, and Poland.

Who has Koeman overlooked?

Some big names are still missing from Koeman’s roster, although he has chosen to select four players more. For example, Joshua Zirkzee helped propel Bologna to an unexpected Champions League berth. But despite that, Koeman didn’t even consider the 22-year-old attacker.

Due in large part to Ajax’s dismal campaign, young defender Jorrel Hato is also not participating. Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber has been out since August with a major knee injury. Therefore, the ex-Barcelona boss has decided not to risk taking him.

The 22-year-old missed a good chunk of time after injuring his knee on the first weekend of the Premier League season. His next target is Sunday’s match against Everton when he might make a triumphant return to the Arsenal bench.

It seems the Dutch were cautious in light of Timber’s injury. However, they still have until June 7 to announce their final team for the summer tournament in Germany. Not only that, but Calvin Stengs, an up-and-coming midfielder for Feyenoord, is also not included. That’s even though he has scored three goals in eight games for the Oranje.

Which players has Koeman called up?

Eight players from the Premier League make it into the 30-man roster. With Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk at the helm, the Netherlands team has a plethora of familiar faces.

Notable players on the roster include Nathan Ake of Manchester City and Micky van de Ven of Tottenham. Interestingly, the latter has only played twice for his country but is still part of the team.

With Cody Gakpo included up front, his midfielder teammate Ryan Gravenberch keeps his place in Koeman’s roster after a frustrating season with Liverpool. Four goalkeepers—Justin Bijlow, Nick Olij, Mark Flekken, and Bart Verbruggen—have been selected.

Also, left-back Ian Maatsen has not yet earned a senior cap, but his stellar play for Borussia Dortmund on loan has earned him a spot on the national team. The Chelsea defender was able to earn a spot on the team thanks in part to Timber’s withdrawal.

Other notable players on the roster also include Xavi Simons, Frenkie de Jong, Jeremie Frimpong, Matthijs de Ligt, and Memphis Depay.

Provisional Euro 2024 squad for the Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (Brentford), Nick Olij (Sparta Rotterdam), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton).

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Girona), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern), Ian Maatsen (Chelsea), Micky van de Ven (Tottenham), Stefan de Vrij (Inter).

Midfielders: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Tijjani Reijnders (Milan), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Jerdy Schouten (PSV), Xavi Simons (Leipzig), Quinten Timber (Feyenoord), Joey Veerman (PSV), Georginio Wijnaldum (Al-Ettifaq).

Attackers: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Brian Brobbey (Ajax), Memphis Depay (Atletico Madrid), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Wout Weghorst (Hoffenheim).

