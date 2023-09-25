World Soccer Talk’s Aberdeen TV schedule has all the information you need to catch The Dons on US TV and streaming.

Aberdeen are in what you could call the “second class” of clubs in Scotland. The Old Firm or Celtic and Rangers has dominated the club game in the country, but Aberdeen are tied for the third most top flight titles of any club.

Aberdeen TV schedule and streaming links

Aberdeen on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Thursday, October 05 03:00 PM ET Aberdeen vs. HJK Helsinki ( UEFA Conference League ) Paramount+, Paramount+, ViX ViX



Founded: 1903

Stadium: Pittodrie Stadium

Manager: Barry Robson

Scottish top-flight titles: 4

Scottish Cup titles: 7

European titles: 2 (Cup Winners Cup 1983, UEFA Super Cup 1983)

Where can I watch the Aberdeen match?

You’ll find the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup on different platforms. The top-tier Premiership, 2nd-level Championship, and Scottish League Cup can be found on Paramount+.

This is also where to look for English coverage of UEFA club competitions Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. Sometimes matches from all of these competitions can be shown on CBS’s TV networks, like CBS Sports Network, or the new, free, CBS Sports Golazo streaming channel.

Spanish-language commentary for UEFA club competitions can be found on Univision/TUDN and ViX.

The Scottish Cup, the top cup competition in the country similar to England’s FA Cup, has select games on ESPN+.

Watch Aberdeen on Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

Aberdeen History

The current Aberdeen Football Club came about in 1903 when local clubs Victoria United and Orion merged with the preexisting Aberdeen FC.

One year after its founding, the club was elected to the Scottish Second Division. After just one year, they were elected to the top tier, where they have played ever since.

While Celtic and Rangers justifiably grab much of the attention in the Scottish game, Aberdeen are one of the most successful clubs outside of the Old Firm.

Their most prominent period came in the late 1970s and 1980s, under the guidance of manager Alex Ferguson. Over a seven-year span, the club won three of its four league titles, four Scottish Cups, one League Cup, and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and Super Cup.

After Ferguson left for what would be a legendary career at Manchester United, things haven’t been so rosy for Aberdeen. Then again, it hasn’t been any easier for the rest of the league, either. In fact, Aberdeen’s title in 1985 makes them the last team other than Celtic or Rangers to have won the league.

However, they have snuck in a few moments of glory in the decades since the glory days. The Scottish Cup was won in 1990, along with League Cup triumphs in ’90, ’96, and 2014.

Aberdeen has played at Pittodrie Stadium for their entire modern existence, while the original Aberdeen FC played there as well. It is the fourth-largest stadium in Scotland and has hosted national team games for the national football and rugby teams.

Don’t miss an Aberdeen game

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Photo: Imago