Although champions of many top European leagues are not decided until May each year, one club can collect a major title this coming weekend. Bayer Leverkusen currently leads the Bundesliga standings by an incredible 16 points. The surprise team in all of Europe is looking for its first-ever German top-flight championship.

Bayern Munich has dominated the Bundesliga in recent years by collecting 11 consecutive top-flight titles. Nevertheless, it is incredibly unlikely that the German giants will make an epic comeback and grab yet another championship. Instead, Leverkusen is in prime position to pick up the 2023/24 Bundesliga title.

The North Rhine-Westphalia side has an unfortunate history of collapsing under pressure when it matters. Leverkusen is somewhat infamously known as ‘Neverkusen’ by rival German soccer fans. This is a nod to the club’s close calls, but ultimate failures in securing a league title. Leverkusen has finished runners-up five times in the top flight. All of these narrow misses have occurred since 1997.

Leverkusen can finally win German league with one more win

However, manager Xabi Alonso has had his club firing on all cylinders throughout the current campaign. With the former midfielder in charge, Leverkusen has not lost a single game throughout the 2023/24 season. This includes collecting an astounding 24 wins in 28 Bundesliga matches so far. The remaining four fixtures in league play all resulted in draws.

With Leverkusen having such a commanding league lead, they can wrap up the title race this weekend. The German side is set to host Werder Bremen on Sunday, April 14th. If the league leaders can win yet again at the weekend, they will be named Bundesliga champions.

Nevertheless, Leverkusen can still collect the elusive trophy even with a rare defeat against Bremen. In this case, the club would need Bayern to lose their upcoming game against Koln on Saturday, as well as Stuttgart to also suffer defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt. Bayern and Stuttgart are currently level on 60 points in a tie for second place in the standings.

Assuming Bayern or Stuttgart manage to grab just a point in their matchups at the weekend, Leverkusen would also need just a draw against Bremen to win the Bundesliga as well.

Wrexham joins Bayer Leverkusen with potential celebrations this weekend

Leverkusen, however, is not the only popular European side looking for glory at the weekend, as Welsh side Wrexham can secure automatic promotion to League One. The historic club only just earned promotion to League Two ahead of the current campaign. While most teams in the position suffer a little bit in a new division, Wrexham has flourished in the 2023/24 season.

The Red Dragons currently sit second in League Two, but the top three clubs in the table earn automatic promotion. Because of this, Wrexham can wrap up the early promotion on Saturday, April 13th. First of all, the Welsh side needs a victory against Forest Green Rovers at the weekend. In addition to the win, Wrexham also needs both MK Dons and Barrow to suffer defeat as well.

MK Dons are currently five points behind the Welsh club at the moment with three games remaining on their schedule. Barrow, on the other hand, are 12 points back of Wrexham but have two extra games in hand. Wrexham will have two more chances to secure automatic promotion if it comes up short on Saturday. Wrexham has also qualified for at least a spot in the playoffs for promotion.

League Two leaders Stockport could also earn automatic promotion to League One alongside Wrexham with a victory at the weekend.

