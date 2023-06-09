Man United vs Arsenal, is one of the biggest rivalries in English football – and here’s how to watch.

Where to find Man United vs Arsenal



Viewers in the US can find Man United vs Arsenal in a few spots, depending on the competition.

The rights to the Premier League are held by NBC. While certain matches each week are exclusively shown on their Peacock streaming service, big games are broadcast on television on the USA Network or the main NBC over-the-air channel. United-Arsenal is a marquee matchup that almost certainly will be shown on USA or NBC. In addition, Spanish language broadcasts are televised on either Universo or Telemundo.

Both clubs are usually top-6 contenders in the EPL, and are the two of the most successful teams in all of England. Plus the Gunners and United have sizable followings in the United States, so the two sides frequently featuring on US linear TV is no surprise.

Considering it’s a guarantee United-Arsenal happens twice a year in the Premier League, the best bet to catch the games is via fuboTV. The streaming service is an alternative to cable which includes over 100 channels, including those that air the Premier League.

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Watch Arsenal vs Spurs on US TV

fuboTV offers a free 7-day trial, and is $74.99/month after that.

While NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, there are other competitions which could see the two sides meet up.

Should the two be drawn together in the FA Cup or League Cup, those rights are held by ESPN. The majority of English cup matches are shown on ESPN+. However, later round games and the final may also be shown on the ESPN/ESPN2 cable networks as well.

In the event the two teams face off in UEFA Champions League or Europa League, things move over to CBS/Paramount+. Games are all shown on Paramount+ streaming, with select matches also airing on the main CBS network.

Streaming offers

As noted above, fuboTV (with access to Premier League games) is $74.99/month and offers a free 7-day trial.

Peacock does hold Premier League rights, however marquee games like United vs Arsenal are very likely to be featured in linear TV, those games are usually not available on Peacock. Saturday games shown on NBC, however, usually are also simulcast on Peacock.

ESPN+, for FA Cup and League Cup games, is $9.99/month, or $99.99 annually. The Disney Bundle is also available, which pairs ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding a ton more content for $13.99/month.

History of the Man United vs Arsenal rivalry

The two clubs have been playing each other since 1894, including much of that century+ in the same division. But the rivalry has intensified dramatically since the mid 1990s. Both clubs have been in consistent competition for both the Premier League and FA Cup titles since the turn of the millennium.

The fixture really started to heat up in October 1990 with a brawl that involved nearly every player on the field. After the dust settled, players were fined on both sides, and both clubs were hit with points deductions, an incredibly rare occurrence as punishment for player behavior. Arsenal would go on to lose only one match all season and would win the league.

The arrival of Arsène Wenger at Highbury in 1996 amplified things further, as his tenure coincided with a period of great success for the Gunners. Under his guidance, Arsenal won three EPL titles (including the “Invincible” undefeated campaign in 2003/04), seven FA Cups, and seven Community Shields.

A modern classic fixture

Not to be outdone of course, much of this same timeframe saw them face a United side helmed by Sir Alex Ferguson. United would capture ten EPL crowns, two FA Cups, three League Cups, seven Community Shields, three UEFA Champions Leagues, and an Intercontinental and Club World Cup under Ferguson while Wenger was at Arsenal (1996-2013).

The aforementioned Wenger and Ferguson headline the long list of great managers that have roved the sidelines for these two massive clubs. Players like Thierry Henry, George Best, Bobby Charlton, Ian Wright, David Beckham and so many more have graced the pitch in this modern classic fixture. In addition, several big names have played for both sides, like Robin van Persie, Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sánchez, and Andy Cole.

Titles Won Arsenal Manchester United Premier League / 1st Division 13 20 FA Cup 14 12 League Cup 2 6 Community Shield 16 21 European Cup / Champions League 0 3 European Cup Winners’ Cup 1 1 UEFA Cup / Europa League 0 1 European Super Cup 0 1 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup 1 0 Intercontinental Cup 0 1 FIFA Club World Cup 0 1 Total 47 67

All time results in all official competitions:

Arsenal Draw Manchester United 87 53 98



Most recently, Arsenal came out on top at the Emirates, beating Man United 3-2 in week 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on January 22.

For more info on these two English giants, check out our Arsenal and Man United pages, complete with team info and the latest TV and streaming schedules.