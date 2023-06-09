The Derby d’Italia, Juventus vs Inter Milan, is perhaps the biggest rivalry in Italian football, and certainly of those between clubs not based in the same city.

The two sides are among the most well known and successful sides in Italy, and it always makes for a cracking matchup. Here’s the info you need to watch:

Where to find Juventus vs Inter Milan

WHO Inter Milan vs Juventus WHAT Coppa Italia Semifinal WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, March 26, 2023 WHERE Paramount+

Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana rights in the USA are all held by CBS Sports, who stream all games via Paramount+.

Occasionally, select games also air on CBS Sports Network, which is available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream, but these matches are few and far between.

Watch Juventus vs Inter Milan on US TV

Both clubs regularly feature in UEFA Champions League and/or Europa League, and those games are also available in English on Paramount+, with occasional games aired on the main CBS network. Spanish language coverage for UEFA can be found on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN on TV, and streaming on ViX+.

Paramount+ starts at just $4.99/month and includes all of the domestic Italian competitions, plus Champions League and Europa League.

History of the Derby d’Italia

The first meeting between the two sides was a 1909 victory for Juventus by the score of 2-0.

Being the massive sides they are, many legendary players have taken part in the rivalry. Ronaldo (R9), Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Pirlo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Mario Balotelli, and Leonardo Bonucci among many others have participated in the fixture.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Inter and Juventus club pages.