Juventus vs AC Milan is a matchup of two of the biggest and most well known clubs in Italy.

As perennial contenders for the scudetto and Champions League spots, Juve-Milan fixtures always carry a bit of extra weight to them. Here’s how you can watch when the two get together:

Where to find Juventus vs AC Milan

Serie A, Coppa Italia, and Supercoppa Italiana are all shown on CBS Sports, who stream all games in these competitions via Paramount+.

Occasionally, certain games also air on CBS Sports Network, which is available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Watch Juventus vs AC Milan on US TV

Both clubs regularly qualify for UEFA Champions League and/or Europa League, and those games are available in English on Paramount+, with big games aired on the main CBS network. Spanish broadcasts for UEFA are on Univision, UniMás, and TUDN on TV, and streaming on ViX+.

Streaming offers

Paramount+ starts at just $4.99/month and includes all domestic Italian competitions, as well as Champions League and Europa League.

History of the Juventus-Milan Rivalry

Juve-Milan dates all the way back to 1901, and is the oldest rivalry still contested in the country. It’s also the most frequent derby in Italy in terms of matches played over the years.

Similar to Juve’s rivalry with Milan’s groundmates Inter, the rivalry goes beyond the pitch. The game pits the cities and regions of Milan and Turin against one another. Various political, cultural, and economic factors feed into the atmosphere of the match.

Juve has a substantial edge over Milan in terms of domestic trophies won. But AC Milan have more total international titles, including more Champions League and Club World Cup/Intercontinental Cup titles. The overall W-D-L balance between the two in rivalry games is relatively close, with Juve having more total wins.

Many greats have participated in the game over the years. Gianluigi Buffon, Paolo Maldini, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo (R9), Ronaldinho, Alessandro Del Piero, Andrea Pirlo, Zlatan Ibrahimović, and Oliver Giroud are among the well-known combatants in the contest.

For more info about each club, as well as upcoming schedules and TV listings, check out our Milan and Juventus club pages.