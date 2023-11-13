Are you a member of the Toon Army but located Stateside? Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Newcastle on US TV and streaming.

The Magpies

Newcastle have been a staples in the top tiers of the English game since they first joined the Football League in 1893. In fact, they’ve never dropped below the second division and have played most of their history in the top flight. Despite being mainstays near the top for so many years, Newcastle have relatively few league titles – and the last of which was in 1927. But that may be about to change since the takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which has turned NUFC into serious contenders.

Where can I watch Newcastle?

After many years playing only domestic football, Newcastle look primed to compete in Europe for the foreseeable future. Here’s everywhere you can expect to find the Magpies:

Watch Newcastle in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Newcastle in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Newcastle in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Newcastle Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can show up almost anywhere that shows soccer. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Newcastle Streaming Options

Normally, a little under half of each week’s EPL matches are only on Peacock, with the rest televised. Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream each carry the channels that air the Premier League.

Watch Newcastle with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

The FA Cup and Champions League will require additional subscriptions – namely ESPN+ and Paramount+ (or ViX). Fubo and DirecTV Stream have the networks that air the selection of UEFA matches on TV. But most games are exclusive to streaming (and every FA and EFL Cup game is exclusive to ESPN+).

Every so often a UEFA match streams on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which you can watch for free, but these are rare.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Newcastle TV schedule page.

