If you need to know how to watch Lazio in the USA, we’ve got the details on where you can see them on TV and streaming.

The Eagles

Lazio is a perennial competitor in Serie A, and while not as successful as the bigger clubs, they do have their share of glory, winning the league twice and the Coppa Italia seven times. In addition, they achieved European victory in the 1999 Cup Winners’ Cup – the last year of that competition. Lazio shares the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with rivals AS Roma.

Where can I watch Lazio?

Lazio can appear in multiple competitions throughout the year. Here are the major tournaments and where you can view them:

Watch Lazio in Serie A:

TV: CBS Sports Network*

Streaming: Paramount+

*Only 1-2 games each week are featured on CBSSN, if any

Watch Lazio in the Coppa Italia:

TV: N/A

Streaming: Paramount+

Watch Lazio in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Lazio Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are often on an array of channels and services. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Lazio Streaming Options

Italian fans are eating well at the moment, as most matches for their clubs can be seen on a single service.

All Serie A and Coppa Italia games are on Paramount+, and so are the three main UEFA club competitions – Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

Some UEFA games do air on CBS and Univision TV channels, but Paramount will have you sorted for pretty much everything.

Watch Lazio with Paramount+:

Our Pick: Includes: Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, NWSL, Argentine Primera, Brasileirão, Scottish Premiership, Women's Super League, & More 7-Day Free Trial

CBS Sports Golazo Network sometimes shows UEFA matches, but these are inconsistent and you can’t count on a specific team appearing consistently.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Lazio TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Lazio? Let us know in the comments section!