We’ve got all the information you’ll need to know on how to watch Brighton on US TV and streaming.

The Seagulls

Brighton & Hove Albion is historically a lower-division side, with only a brief stay in the English First Division in the late 1970s and early 80s. During this time, the team was runners-up in the FA Cup, its closest brush with a major trophy to date. But in 2017 it made it into the Premier League, and in 2023 qualified for European competition for the first time, the Europa League, via its best-ever league finish.

Where can I watch Brighton?

Suddenly BHA fans find themselves having to worry about finding the Seagulls in UEFA competitions. Don’t worry, here’s where you’ll see each match:

Watch Brighton in the Premier League:

TV: USA Network, NBC, Telemundo, Universo

Streaming: Peacock*

*The majority of televised games are not available on Peacock

**On the final matchday of the EPL season, NBC often airs the simultaneous kickoffs in English across their broader family of networks. This has included CNBC, Sci-Fi, Bravo, MSNBC, and others in the past.

Watch Brighton in the FA Cup and League Cup:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Brighton in the Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select games are featured on these networks. Most are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Brighton Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches can show up on different channels from game to game. For the latest schedule of these games, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Brighton Streaming Options

Some Premier League games each weekend are exclusive to Peacock, with the rest televised. Fubo, Sling, and DirecTV Stream all have channels that show the Premier League on TV.

Watch Brighton with Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

The FA Cup and League Cup are exclusively on ESPN+, so to see those games, there’s no way around a subscription.

UEFA club competitions are on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish), with select games each week on TV (CBS, CBSSN, Univision, TUDN).

Some UEFA matches are on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which you can watch for free, but these are sporadic.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Brighton TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

