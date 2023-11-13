The Colchoneros are easy to find on a screen near you. Here’s how to watch Atlético Madrid on US TV and streaming.

One of Spain’s finest

While they usually play second fiddle to local rivals Real Madrid, Atléti are certainly no slouches. They’ve amassed more than ten La Liga and Copa del Rey titles each, have won in Europe, and were even World Champions. Contesting fierce battles with Real and Barcelona, Atlético Madrid are always a threat on the Spanish scene. And now their reach extends to North America, as the club has ownership stakes in Liga MX (Atlético San Luis) and the Canadian Premier League (Atlético Ottawa).

Where can I watch Atlético Madrid?

Atlético Madrid are often chasing down Real and Barça for the league title – but the overall strength of La Liga has Atléti routinely in a Champions League position. Here’s where you can see the club in their various competitions each season:

Watch Atlético Madrid in La Liga:

TV: ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*Most league matches each week also air on ESPN Deportes, but every so often one or two will be exclusive to ESPN+

Watch Atlético Madrid in Copa del Rey:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch Atlético Madrid in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only select matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

Atlético Madrid Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are all over the place. To make sure you don’t miss a game, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Atlético Madrid Streaming Options

You can see the majority of La Liga games in Spanish televised on ESPN Deportes. Fubo and DirecTV Stream each carry the network if this is your preferred viewing method.

Watch Atlético Madrid with ESPN+:

However ESPN+ has every game in both English and Spanish, plus the Copa del Rey as well.

All of UEFA Champions League and Europa League are on Paramount+ in English. CBS and Univision channels air select games each match week, with Fubo or DirecTV Stream carrying the needed networks.

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, with a small handful of UEFA games shown live on the platform.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Atlético Madrid TV schedule page.

