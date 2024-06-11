TelevisaUnivision has the Spanish-language rights to this summer’s Copa America in the United States. For those watching in English, FOX has coverage of the tournament in the United States. The broadcaster announced who is working both in-game commentary and its studio coverage. Now, TelevisaUnivision has unveiled who will be working coverage of the tournament, and it includes many familiar faces.

TelevisaUnivision is calling upon top stars who have ample experience in these types of tournaments. Since it is a Spanish-language channel, the broadcaster has it easier to bring on representatives from different nations. For example, Javier Zanetti played for Argentina in five Copa Americas. He is joining a host of former players like Marcelo Balboa of the United States. Costa Rica’s Paulo Wanchope, Blas Pérez of Panama. Diego Balado is the last of the guest analysts TelevisaUnivision is using for the Copa America.

In terms of commentator pairings, TelevisaUnivision has an array of voices to call on. In total, six play-by-play commentators are working for the Spanish broadcaster. Ramses Sandoval, Daniel Nohra and Enrique Bermudez are familiar faces. The same goes for Jose Luis Lopez Salido, Paco Gonzalez and Felipe Sebastian Muñoz. Then, the channel has seven in-game analysts at its disposal. For example, Enrique Borja, Hugo Salcedo, Ivan Zamorano and Kikin Fonseca will provide insight. The final three are Manuel Barrera, Marc Crosas and Oswaldo Sanchez.

TelevisaUnivision did not announce specific pairings. Nor did the broadcaster show game assignments for the group stage or knockout stage of the tournament. Instead, all we know is the channels the games are airing on. Univision and TUDN will have coverage of the majority of games. However, during the third matchday in the group stage, when there are simultaneous kickoffs, games are exclusively available on UniMas.

Studio coverage of Copa America on TelevisaUnivision

In between the games, TelevisaUnivision has multiple hosts and analysts. The five-man list of guest experts calls upon former players. However, Alejandro Berry and Lindsay Casinelly will have more traditional Univision talent to work with as well. Jorge Ramos, Alan Tacher and Chef Yisus are three of the analysts. Then, Clarissa Molina, Raul Gonzalez and Roberto Hernandez round out the Univision talent.

There are three sideline reporters to be stationed throughout the grounds during the tournament. Mafer Alonso and Adrian Esparza are two of those. The acclaimed Michele Giannone rounds out the sideline reporters for TelevisaUnivision during the Copa America in the United States.

TelevisaUnivision will start its Copa America coverage on Thursday, June 20. Canada takes on Argentina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Coverage is available on both Univision and TUDN for the game. Kickoff is at 8 p.m., but pregame coverage starts before then at 7:30 in the evening. As stated, English-language coverage is available through FOX. Fox Sports 1 will have coverage of the fixture as Lionel Messi features against a much-talked-about Canadian side with Jesse Marsch at the helm.

The Copa America TV schedule has all the necessary information to watch the games throughout the tournament.

PHOTOS: IMAGO