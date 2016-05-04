The 100 year centenary edition of Copa America will feature the best teams from South America, Central America, North America and the Caribbean in a major soccer tournament that will be played across the United States this summer. We’ve compiled Copa America team previews of each of the participating 16 countries to give you the background and insight needed to enjoy the competition as best as possible.
The Copa America Centenario is a once-in-a-lifetime event, honoring 100 years of the Copa America tournament and featuring some of the world’s best teams and players. This historic tournament will feature the top star players from North, South and Central America, as well as the Caribbean. Lionel Messi, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, David Luiz, James Rodriguez, Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey and many more are anticipated to take part.
The tournament will open on Friday, June 3, when host United States welcomes Colombia to Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in Group A action. The inaugural match will kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Other notable group matches include a rematch of the 2015 Copa America final between Argentina and Chile in Group D on June 6 (10 p.m. ET) and a second continental finals rematch when Jamaica and Mexico clash on June 9 (10 p.m. ET) in a replay of the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup final.
Copa America Centenario will be televised around the world, and on the Univision Network and FOX family of networks in the United States.
We’ve included the Copa America team previews below.
Copa America team previews
• Argentina team preview
• Bolivia team preview
• Brazil team preview
• Chile team preview
• Colombia team preview
• Costa Rica team preview
• Ecuador team preview
• Haiti team preview
• Jamaica team preview
• Mexico team preview
• Panama team preview
• Paraguay team preview
• Peru team preview
• United States team preview
• Uruguay team preview
• Venezuela team preview
TV Schedules
Cord cutter’s guide to watching Copa America
FOX Sports announces commentators for Copa America Centenario
Copa America Centenario TV schedule on Univision
Copa America TV schedule and Euro 2016 TV schedule combined
Copa America and Euro 2016: Predicting the soccer TV ratings winner
Dónde ver la Copa América Centenario en la TV estadounidense
