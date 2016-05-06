In our Bolivia preview, we’ve compiled the team roster, TV schedule for the team as well as a preview of the squad and what our verdict will be regarding how far they can go in the Copa America tournament.

Bolivia preview

Manager: Julio Cesar Baldivieso

Captain: Edward Zenteno

Bolivia preview: Squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Carlos Lampe (Sport Boys, BOL), Rómel Quiñónez (Bolívar, BOL), Guillermo Viscarra (Oriente Petrolero, BOL)

DEFENDERS (7): Diego Bejarano (The Strongest, BOL), Marvin Bejarano (Oriente Petrolero, BOL), Nelson Cabrera (Bolívar, BOL), Ronald Eguino (Bolívar, BOL), Luis Gutiérrez (Ironi Kiryat Shmona, ISR), Mario Saavedra (Bolívar, BOL), Edward Zenteno (Wilstermann, BOL)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Pedro Azogue (Oriente Petrolero, BOL), Jhasmani Campos (Kazma, KUW), Raúl Castro (The Strongest, BOL), Carmelo Algarañaz (Petrolero, BOL), Cristhian Machado (Wilstermann, BOL), Alejandro Meleán (Oriente Petrolero, BOL), Fernando Saucedo (Wilstermann, BOL), Martín Smedberg-Dalence (Goteborg, SWE), Wálter Veizaga (The Strongest, BOL)

FORWARDS (4): Juan Carlos Arce (Bolívar, BOL),Yasmani Duk (New York Cosmos, USA), Bruno Miranda (Universidad de Chile, CHI), Rodrigo Ramallo (The Strongest, BOL)

Bolivia preview: Overview:

There have typically been two different sides to the Bolivia national team. For a long time, on home soil they were extremely difficult to beat, with visitors unable to cope with altitude of the Estadio Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz, 3,637 meters above sea level; they went seven games unbeaten on home soil between 2012 and 2013.

But away from that haven their lack of quality is often exposed, with away victories—or draws for that matter—very difficult to come by. Indeed, their smash-and-grab 3-2 win over Ecuador in last summer’s Copa America was their first win on foreign soil in eight years.

Julio Baldivieso will be imploring his players to rekindle the spirit which saw them reach the quarter-finals last summer, a run which also saw them grab an impressive 0-0 draw with Mexico. But looking at their opponents in the group stages—last year’s finalists in Argentina and Chile—it’s going to be a massive challenge.

Recent form isn’t good either. La Verde have only won once in seven games since being eliminated by Peru in last summer’s Copa—they’ve lost the other six—, a 4-2 triumph over Venezuela. Baldivieso may take some encouragement from their most recent clash with Argentina, though, as they were defensively determined in a 2-0 defeat on the road.

With no altitude advantage to use as a crutch and a squad of players largely from humble football clubs, Bolivia will be delighted to get any points on the board in the Centenario. It’d be a huge surprise to see them match their quarter-final showing of 12 months ago.

Bolivia preview: Group Fixtures:

Monday, June 6

Panama vs. Bolivia, Orlando, FL, 7pm ET; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Friday, June 10

Chile vs. Bolivia, Foxborough, MA, 7pm ET; FOX, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Tuesday, June 14

Argentina vs. Bolivia, Seattle, WA, 10pm ET; UniMas, FOX Sports 1, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Bolivia preview: Key Player:

Marcelo Martins Moreno – While their progression in 2015 leant much to some brilliant defensive work and tenacious midfield play, Moreno was the man who added the guile to Bolivia in the final third, getting his name on the scoresheet on a couple of occasions in the tournament.

The 28-year-old, formerly of Ukrainian giants Shakhtar Donetsk, is playing his football for Chinese Super League outfit Changchun Yatai FC and has enjoyed an impressive beginning to the campaign with five goals in seven appearances. For Bolivia to stand any chance of going beyond the group stages, he needs to show that golden touch in the United States.

Moreno actually retired from the national team in the wake of the Copa America, but it’s evident after being named in the squad he feels as though he has something to offer at the highest level still. Baldivieso will hope that desire inspires his talisman to big things.

Bolivia preview: Verdict:

Group Stage Elimination – In an easier group Bolivia may have been able to graft their way into the knockout stages. But without the inspirational skipper Ronald Raldes—the defender retired last year—withstanding the immense pressure Argentina and Chile will put them under will be impossible for this crop of players.

