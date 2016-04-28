Soccer fans in the United States will be able to watch over 80 games this summer from Copa America and Euro 2016 combined as the greatest teams in the world participate in their respective tournaments. To save you time, we’ve combined the Copa America Euro 2016 TV schedules into one listing below.

Every single game will be televised live across FOX and ESPN and their networks. To see the complete Copa America Euro 2016 TV schedules, including streaming options, scroll down and bookmark the page so you don’t miss a single minute of action.

Copa America runs from June 3 to June 26, while Euro 2016 starts on June 10 and finishes on July 10. Looking at the Copa America Euro 2016 TV schedules combined, there are a total of 12 days this summer where there are Copa America and Euro 2016 matches being played on the same day.

Bookmark the Copa America Euro 2016 TV schedules page. We’ll update the listings throughout the tournament if there are any last minute changes.

Copa America Euro 2016 TV schedules combined

Friday, June 3

USA vs. Colombia, Santa Clara, CA, 9:30pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, UniMas, Univision Deportes Network, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Saturday, June 4

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, Orlando, FL, 5pm; FOX, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Haiti vs. Peru, Seattle, WA, 7:30pm; FOX Sports 2, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Brazil vs. Ecuador, Pasadena, CA, 10pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Sunday, June 5

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, Chicago, IL, 5pm; FOX, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Mexico vs. Uruguay, Glendale, AZ, 8pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Monday, June 6

Panama vs. Bolivia, Orlando, FL, 7pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Argentina vs. Chile, Santa Clara, CA, 10pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Tuesday, June 7

USA vs. Costa Rica, Chicago, IL, 8pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Colombia vs. Paraguay, Pasadena, CA, 10:30pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Wednesday, June 8

Brazil vs. Haiti, Orlando, FL, 7:30pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Ecuador vs. Peru, Glendale, AZ, 10pm; FOX Sports 2, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Thursday, June 9

Uruguay vs. Venezuela, Philadelphia, PA, 7:30pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Mexico vs. Jamaica, Pasadena, CA, 10pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Friday, June 10

France vs. Romania, 3pm, St. Denis; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Chile vs. Bolivia, Foxborough, MA, 7pm; FOX, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Argentina vs. Panama, Chicago, IL, 9:30pm; FOX, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Saturday, June 11

Albania vs. Switzerland, 9am, Lens; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wales vs. Slovakia, Noon, Bordeaux; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

England vs. Russia, 3pm, Marseille; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

USA vs. Paraguay, Philadelphia, PA, 7pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Colombia vs. Costa Rica, Houston, TX, 9pm; FOX Sports 2, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Sunday, June 12

Turkey vs. Croatia, 9am, Paris; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Poland vs. Northern Ireland, Noon, Nice; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Germany vs. Ukraine, 3pm, Lille; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Ecuador vs. Haiti, East Rutherford, NJ, 6:30pm; FOX Sports 2, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Brazil vs. Peru, Foxborough, MA, 8:30pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Monday, June 13

Spain vs. Czech Republic, 9am, Toulouse; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Ireland vs. Sweden, Noon, St. Denis; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Belgium vs. Italy, 3pm, Lyon; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Mexico vs. Venezuela, Houston, TX, 8pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Uruguay vs. Jamaica, Santa Clara, CA, 10pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Tuesday, June 14

Austria vs. Hungary, Noon, Bordeaux; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Portugal vs. Iceland, 3pm, St. Etienne; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Chile vs. Panama, Philadelphia, PA, 8pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Argentina vs. Bolivia, Seattle, WA, 10pm; UniMas, FOX Sports 1, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Wednesday, June 15

Russia vs. Slovakia, 9am, Lille; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Romania vs. Switzerland, Noon, Paris; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

France vs. Albania, 3pm, Marseille; ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, June 16

England vs. Wales, 9am, Lens; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Ukraine vs. Northern Ireland, Noon, Lyon; Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Germany vs. Poland, 3pm, St. Denis; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

USA vs. Ecuador, Seattle, WA, 9:30pm; UniMas, FOX Sports 1, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Friday, June 17

Italy vs. Sweden, 9am, Toulouse; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Czech Republic vs. Croatia, Noon, St. Etienne; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Spain vs. Turkey, 3pm, Nice; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Peru vs. Colombia, East Rutherford, NJ, 8pm; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Saturday, June 18

Belgium vs. Ireland, 9am, Bordeaux; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Iceland vs. Hungary, Noon, Marseille; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Portugal vs. Austria, 3pm, Paris; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Argentina vs. Venezuela, Foxborough, MA, 7pm; FX, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Mexico vs. Chile, Santa Clara, CA, 10pm; FX, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Sunday, June 19

Switzerland vs. France, 3pm; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Romania vs. Albania, 3pm, Lyon; ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Monday, June 20

Slovakia vs. England, 3pm, St. Etienne; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Russia vs. Wales, 3pm, Toulouse; ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Tuesday, June 21

Northern Ireland vs. Germany, Noon, Paris; Noon, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Ukraine vs. Poland, Noon, Marseille; ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Croatia vs. Spain, 3pm, Bordeaux; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Czech Republic vs. Turkey, 3pm, Lens; ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

USA vs.Argentina, Houston, TX, 9pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Wednesday, June 22

Hungary vs. Portugal, Noon, Lyon; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Iceland vs. Austria, Noon, St. Denis; ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sweden vs. Belgium, 3pm, Nice; ESPN2, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Italy vs. Ireland, 3pm, Lille; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Chile vs. Colombia, Chicago, IL, 8pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Saturday, June 25

Switzerland vs. Poland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wales vs. Northern Ireland, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Croatia vs. Portugal, 3pm, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

USA vs. Colombia (3rd place final), Glendale, AZ, 8pm; FX, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Sunday, June 26

France vs. Ireland, 9am, ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Germany vs. Slovakia, Noon, Lille; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Hungary v Belgium, 3pm, Toulouse; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Argentina vs. Chile, Copa America final, East Rutherford, NJ, 8pm; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (tickets)

Monday, June 27

Italy v Spain, Noon, St. Denis; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

England v Iceland, 3pm, Nice; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, June 30

Euro 2016 Quarterfinal 1, 3pm, Marseille; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Friday, July 1

Euro 2016 Quarterfinal 2, 3pm, Lyon; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Saturday, July 2

Euro 2016 Quarterfinal 3, 3pm, Bordeaux; ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sunday, July 3

Euro 2016 Quarterfinal 4, 3pm, St. Denis; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Wednesday, July 6

Euro 2016 Semifinal 1, 3pm, Lyon; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Thursday, July 7

Euro 2016 Semifinal 2, 3pm, Marseille; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

Sunday, July 10

Euro 2016 Final, 3pm, St. Denis; ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Sling TV, Sling Latino and WatchESPN (tickets)

If you have any questions about the Copa America Euro 2016 TV schedules, please let us know in the comments section below.