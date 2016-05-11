The Jamaica preview for Copa America Centenario features the squad roster, schedule of games, a prediction of how the team will do in the tournament as well as the team’s star player.

Jamaica preview

Manager: Winfried Schafer

Captain: Rodolph Austin

Jamaica preview: Squad:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union, USA), Duwayne Kerr (Stjarnan, ISL), Ryan Thompson (Saint Louis FC, USA)

DEFENDERS (7): Rosario Harriott (Harbour View, JAM), Michael Hector (Reading, ENG), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls, USA), Adrian Mariappa (Crystal Palace, ENG), Wes Morgan (Leicester City, ENG), Damano Solomon (Portmore United, JAM), Jermaine Taylor (Portland Timbers, USA)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Rodolph Austin (Brondby, DEN), Michael Binns (Portmore United, JAM), Chevonne Marsh (Cavalier, JAM), Joel McAnuff (Leyton Orient, ENG), Garath McCleary (Reading, ENG), Andrew Vanzie (Humble Lions, JAM), Je-Vaughn Watson (New England Revolution, USA), Lee Williamson (Blackburn Rovers, ENG)

FORWARDS (5): Giles Barnes (Houston Dynamo, USA), Joel Grant (Exeter City, ENG), Clayton Donaldson (Birmingham City, ENG), Dever Orgill (Marieham, FIN), Allan Ottey (Montego Bay United, JAM)

Jamaica preview: Overview:

Jamaica were invited to take part in the Copa America last summer, although it was evident the Reggae Boyz’s focus was trained on the Gold Cup, in which they provided a much more accurate reflection of what they’re capable of.

Three 1-0 defeats in the Copa could have knocked the confidence of this group, but they bounced back in style at the Gold Cup, making their way to the final after topping Group B, eliminating the United States in the semi-final of the competition. Glory slipped through their fingers, though, losing 3-1 to Mexico.

Since that brilliant sequence results have taken a nosedive. Jamaica were upset at home by minnows Nicaragua 3-2 last summer in the first leg of their third round World Cup qualifying tie, before eventually turning things around 2-0 in the reverse fixture. A 1-0 win away in Haiti is the only victory they’ve had since, meaning progression into the Hexagonal phase is in doubt.

Schafer seems to be struggling to implement the template which was so successful last summer, although the squad of players he takes to these championships is similar to the one which fared so well in the Gold Cup. It’s evident there is a spirit amongst this group, with big matches seeming to bring the best from them; that’s a quality which will surely surface once again.

Their win over the United States on American soil last summer proved what this Jamaica side is capable of, as they’re able to mix it with anyone for spells in matches. They have a lot of raw power in advanced areas and the set-piece delivery of Giles Barnes is a huge attacking weapon for them.

Problems will come in terms of ball retention, especially up against technical outfits such as Uruguay and Mexico. Filling spaces, being tenacious off the ball and maintaining a shape are all key to the Reggae Boyz’s plans, although they’ll have to show prolonged defensive focus if they’re to go beyond the group stages. Those levels of concentration have been absent as of late.

Jamaica preview: Group Fixtures:

Sunday, June 5

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, Chicago, IL, 5pm ET; FOX, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Thursday, June 9

Mexico vs. Jamaica, Pasadena, CA, 10pm ET; FOX Sports 1, Univision, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

Monday, June 13

Uruguay vs. Jamaica, Santa Clara, CA, 10 pm ET; FOX Sports 1, UniMas, Univision Deportes, FOX Sports Go, FOX Soccer 2GO and fuboTV (free trial)

SEE MORE: Schedule of all Copa America games on US TV and streaming

Jamaica preview: Key Player:

Wes Morgan – It’s been a stunning season for Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan and he’ll be seeking to carry his excellent form into the Centenario.

The centre-back has been at the core of the Foxes’ historic title-winning campaign. As captain, he’s been an unflappable presence at the centre of the defence, excelling in a Leicester team which invites crosses into the box; Morgan has so often been on hand to head the ball away and chipped in with some key goals too.

Jamaica’s set-up won’t be too dissimilar to that deployed by the Foxes; they’ll try to be compact and burst into space when on the counter. If they build their back four around the authoritative 32-year-old then there’s certainly potential to keep out the illustrious attacking players they’ll face in the group stages.

Jamaica preview: Verdict:

Group Stage Elimination – The draw could have been a little kinder to Jamaica, with a determined Uruguay side and their Gold Cup conquerers Mexico to take on. This set of players has it in them to make all of their games competitive, but a higher standard of opponent means they won’t repeat last summer’s heroics.

