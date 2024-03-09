MLS Season Pass, the global streaming platform for Major League Soccer, is no longer free to T-Mobile users as one of the best deals. That deal allowed soccer fans in the United States to see every game in Major League Soccer at no cost. Now, they will have to pay full price, monthly or annually.

Yet deals are available to fans who want to subscribe to MLS Season Pass. Some of these require users to spend money elsewhere to unlock the savings on MLS Season Pass. However, some subscribers may already be able to get these discounted prices. They need to know where to look to save more money on Apple’s streaming platform.

Here are four of the best deals available for MLS Season Pass in the early stages of the 2024 season.

Best MLS Season Pass deals available to users

1. Season ticket holders

T-Mobile users had one of the few opportunities to get an entire subscription to MLS Season Pass at no additional charge. That disappeared with the 2024 season. However, the other way to get a free MLS Season Pass is still available. Fans with a season ticket to any 29 MLS teams get an included subscription to MLS Season Pass.

Therefore, when one fan’s team is playing an away game or their schedule does not align with the other games during an MLS matchday, they can watch other games or MLS 360, the league’s whip-around show. This comes as a major benefit when that team plays on the road.

For many MLS teams, season tickets are already sold out. However, if you are one of the American fans who purchased one this season, activate your complimentary MLS Season Pass subscription. You will have received an email from your club with the link to get MLS Season Pass for free.

2. Saving with the annual plan

Some American soccer fans may be apprehensive about the $14.99 monthly fee Apple charges for MLS Season Pass. One easy way to save money on that monthly fee is to buy the MLS Season Pass annual plan. That costs $99, and it will provide coverage of every MLS game in the regular season and postseason. Additionally, each game in the Leagues Cup is included.

The savings are clear when comparing this to the monthly plan. The 2024 MLS campaign runs from February into December. Therefore, the monthly plan will cost around $150, while the annual plan saves you $50.

3. Use an Apple TV+ free trial

One important distinction of MLS Season Pass is that it is separate from Apple TV+. Fans do not need to subscribe to Apple TV+ to subscribe to MLS Season Pass. That said, if you get Apple TV+, you can take advantage of big discounts. For instance, with Apple TV+, you can get MLS Season Pass for $79 per season instead of $99. Or, you can get MLS Season Pass $12.99 per month instead of $14.99.

You can get a free three-month trial if you do not have Apple TV+. Using that, you can quickly subscribe to MLS Season Pass without paying the Apple TV+ subscription price.

Here’s how to get the Apple TV+ free trial so you can save on MLS Season Pass:

Sign up for Apple TV+ through Best Buy. This deal offers THREE MONTHS for FREE on Apple TV+. After checking out, you will receive an email confirmation. Activate the offer from Best Buy at the Apple TV website. Using the same Apple ID login information that you used when signing up for the Apple TV+ trial, subscribe to the ANNUAL option for MLS Season Pass. It should say $79, which is the yearly cost for Apple TV+ subscribers. Or you can choose the monthly option for $12.99 per month. After signing up, you can access MLS Season Pass with major savings.

4. Apple TV+ discount

If you haven’t had the chance to take advantage of the Apple TV+ free trial, that’s likely because you may already have the service. Even if you cannot use that offer, you can still use Apple TV+ savings.

Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month. The subscription service offers ample TV shows and movies for the entire family. For example, Napoleon, Killers of the Flower Moon, Masters of the Air, Constellation, and other shows and movies are all available on Apple TV+. Likewise, soccer fans will want to watch the award-winning Ted Lasso.

With an Apple TV+ subscription, the MLS Season Pass costs $12.99 monthly. Yet, the annual option once again saves money: $79 for the year.

