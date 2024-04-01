The Premier League table has officially shaken, and a full slate of midweek games will only add to the drama. There is a new leader in the league as Liverpool came from behind to defeat Brighton at the weekend. A scoreless draw between Arsenal and Manchester City opened the door for Jurgen Klopp’s side to re-establish its lead in England. The Reds will look to maintain that spot when they host bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United.

Manchester City has the toughest test of the three Premier League contenders. A home game against Aston Villa, the side rounding out the top four, will be a tricky test for Pep Guardiola’s side. Now trailing Liverpool by three points with a far weaker goal differential, City needs results urgently, and it also needs help from the others. Arsenal returns home to play a relegation candidate in Luton Town. Arsenal is only two points behind Liverpool. Yet, like City, the Gunners need Liverpool to drop points.

The key game of the week is the finale between Chelsea and Manchester United. Both clubs had disappointing draws this past weekend in what have been underperforming seasons. The middle of the Premier League is jammed with teams, as United in sixth is only eight points ahead of Chelsea in 11th. However, the Blues have a game in hand. Therefore, Chelsea could close that eight-point difference to two with a win over United and a win in its game in hand.

On Tuesday, West Ham United hosts Tottenham in a battle of two more teams in that pack under the top three. Depending on other results, Tottenham can jump into the top four this season, as it trails Aston Villa by three points. Villa has played one more game than Spurs, though.

NBC coverage

Premier League fans can watch GOAL RUSH on Tuesday, April 2. Coverage starts ahead of the games at 2:30 p.m. ET when there are five games on at the same time. Goal Rush is only available on Peacock for viewers in the United States. There is no Goal Rush during the other days.

Additionally, you can watch the Chelsea-Manchester United game in 4K. Watching the Premier League in 4K requires specific subscriptions and hardware, but the higher resolution is worth a look on Thursday afternoon.

Premier League commentators on NBC: Matchday 31

Tuesday, April 2

2:30 p.m. — Newcastle vs. Everton. Peacock Premium — Steve Wilson and Michael Bridges.

2:30 p.m. — Nottingham Forest vs. Fulham. USA Network, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Tony Jones and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk.

2:45 p.m. — Bournemouth vs. Crystal Palace. Peacock Premium — Jonathan Beck and Glenn Murray.

2:45 p.m. — Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Peacock Premium — David Stowell and Iain Dowie.

3:15 p.m. — West Ham United vs. Tottenham Hotspur. Peacock Premium — Martin Tyler and Scott Minto.

Wednesday, April 3

2:30 p.m. — Arsenal vs. Luton Town. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Matt Holland.

2:30 p.m. — Brentford vs. Brighton and Hove Albion. Peacock Premium — Joe Speight and Tony Gale.

3:15 p.m. — Manchester City vs. Aston Villa. Peacock Premium — Peter Drury and Lee Dixon.

Thursday, April 4

2:30 p.m. — Liverpool vs. Sheffield United. Peacock Premium — Pien Meulensteen and Phil Jagielka.

3:15 p.m. — Chelsea vs. Manchester United. USA Network, Universo, fubo TV, Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV. — Jon Champion and Lee Dixon.

