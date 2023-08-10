Use this Lens TV schedule to find where to watch Les Sang et Or on TV and streaming in the USA.

Throughout their history, Lens have face challenges, bouncing between the top tiers of French game. But they have endured to build a long history.

Lens TV Schedule and Streaming Links

Lens on TV and streaming: U.S. only:

Founded: 1906

Stadium: Stade Bollaert-Delelis

Manager: Franck Haise

Ligue 1 titles: 1 (1998)

Coupe de France: Runners-up (1948, 1975, 1998)

Best European finish: Intertoto Cup winners (2005, 2007)

RC Lens games are available on beIN SPORTS as part of their Ligue 1 coverage in the US.

League games each week are shown on the main beIN channel, beIN SPORTS en Español, and/or streaming via beIN CONNECT. You can find beIN networks on Fubo.

The Coupe de France competition airs on FOX Sports – mostly on the FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus channels.

Lens have not qualified for a UEFA competition in years. But when they do return, Champions League and Europa League are found on Paramount+. In Spanish, games are televised on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás, and streaming on ViX.

Lens History

Racing Club de Lens was founded in 1906. They were named after Racing Club de Roubaix and Racing Club de France, notable clubs of the era.

After World War I, Lens adopted their now-traditional red and gold colors. Some say the colors refer to 17th-century Spanish rule, while others attribute the choice to the blood of coal miners (red) and the high value (gold) of the local resource and industry. This gives Lens it’s nickname, Les Sang et Or (“The Blood and Gold”).

In 1937, Lens were promoted to the first division for the first time. 1948 saw them reach their first Coupe de France final, but they were beaten by rivals Lille.

The late 1950s through the 60s were a hard time for the club and city. As the local mines shut down, the finances dried up, forcing Lens to become an amateur club. But the club and town endured, and they were back in the first division by 1973.

This decade saw the club return to the Coupe de France final, and also participate in Europe for the first time in the Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Cup.

The pinnacle of achievement for Lens was the 1997-98 season, in which they won Ligue 1. This was their only, to date, top league title.

RC Lens’ home ground, Stade Bollaert-Delelis, holds 38,223 spectators. This is about 6,000 more people than the population of Lens itself. The stadium has hosted games in the 1984 and 2016 Euros, 1998 FIFA World Cup, and 1999 and 2007 Rugby World Cups.

Lens news and feature pieces

