Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that Marcus Rashford remains “part of the project” at the club as PSG continues to lurk. As a result, the coach insists on keeping the English forward beyond the upcoming summer transfer window. Rashford has been heavily linked with a move abroad in recent months.

These rumors began to swirl earlier in the current campaign even though the forward only just signed a new bumper contract last summer. The five-year extension saw Rashford’s weekly wages exceed $380,000. This is reportedly the third-highest salary among all United players. Only Casemiro and Raphael Varane currently make more in the team.

Despite the rumors, Ten Hag told reporters on Friday that the Englishman remains in his plans. “He should be part of this project,” proclaimed Ten Hag. “It is not a subject we talk about. We did not sign him last season for five years with the intention to sell him now.”

Rashford has struggled on and off of the pitch this season

United brass offered Rashford a massive new contract last summer following his standout 2022/23 campaign. The versatile forward netted 30 goals in all competitions last season, the most he has ever scored in a single campaign. 17 of these scores occurred during Premier League play as United finished third in the English top-flight table.

Nevertheless, Rashford has struggled throughout the 2023/24 season. The winger/striker only netted two league goals up until Christmas. It was during this time that the star was mostly used as a substitute by Ten Hag. Rashford entered the fray in the second half of four consecutive league matches in December. The club only managed one victory during this particular stretch.

Off of the pitch, Rashford has also endured tough times as well. Ten Hag disciplined the player in January after he was seen out without permission while in Northern Ireland. The forward then claimed to be sick and missed a training session immediately after the trip.

While he has struggled, Rashford has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain for weeks now. The French side is set to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid and will likely need to find a replacement. Recent reports have even suggested that PSG would offer United around $95 million for the forward.

PSG must turn to other targets if Rashford stays at United

Ten Hag could very well just be playing hardball in the possible deal with the French team. Nevertheless, United would seemingly have to be blown away by an offer if they would even think about selling one of their key players. While Rashford has struggled this season, his form has picked up as of late. The forward has scored five goals in his last nine Premier League matches.

On the other side, PSG could likely target a more qualified player to replace such a superstar as Mbappe. Although Rashford has been better lately, the Parisians perhaps should opt to sign a different star. Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz have both been mentioned recently as possible Mbappe replacements.

