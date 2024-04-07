The next summer transfer window is crucial for Real Madrid, as the club is expected to bring in a slew of star players.

Florentino Perez’s top priority is forming a team capable of future dominance in Europe. That may begin with signing Kylian Mbappe.

But Los Blancos aren’t only after the France captain; they want to bolster their midfield department as well. With that in mind, Portuguese agent Jorge Mendes allegedly offered them the chance to acquire Bernardo Silva this summer.

Following the 2017-18 season, Manchester City paid a reported $54 million to acquire Silva from French side Monaco.

The Portuguese international’s arrival to the Premier League club has been nothing short of spectacular. He has played a pivotal role for them under Pep Guardiola’s tutelage at the Etihad.

The Citizens have been fortunate to have Silva, who has made over 350 games, and he has been invaluable.

The Portuguese international has been a rock for his side in recent games, particularly when the road to defend their Treble has become difficult.

All thanks to his technical ability and command of the ball. He has so far scored nine goals and assisted on five more in 38 games played this season. Still, the 29-year-old has summer transfer options and might depart England.

He signed a one-year extension toward the end of the year to bring his deal’s expiration date up to 2026. There is a release clause in the contract, however.

Silva aims to wear Barcelona’s No. 10 kit

This week, transfer analyst Fabrizio Romano brought attention to the fact that his contract has a release clause of $63 million.

He posted on X: “Reminder… Bernardo Silva has £50m release clause into his Man City contract valid starting from this summer.”

He earned a triple last season and has won every trophy with the Premier League team, having previously played as a playmaker for Benfica. The desire to go on a fresh adventure, nevertheless, has been building in him for some time now.

Despite his repeated claims that he is considering leaving the Etihad, such move has never materialized.

Given Barcelona’s interest in signing him, he may get his shot during the summer transfer window. They entertained the idea of signing the player during the summer of 2023.

Unfortunately, the Blaugrana’s financial instability prevented them from completing a transfer for the dynamic midfielder. But then, Joao Felix has only lately come clean about his Portugal teammate’s desire to join the Catalan club.

“If I were Deco [Barcelona’s sporting director] for a day, I would sign Bernardo Silva without a doubt”, Felix admitted. “Let them bring him. Have you seen him play? He’s even better as a person. He’s from [Joao] Cancelo’s generation.

“Now players last until they are 35 to 36 years old. His sister-in-law is here, [he’s asked me] about how things are here, the weather, tax issues…I told him it’s all right for him to come. I don’t think Manchester City will make it easy. For $63m, I would bring him, even for $65-75 million.

“He would like to wear the number 10. It’s a very important number at the club, you can’t give it to just anyone, you have to be careful.”

Real Madrid could scupper plans

On the other hand, Real Madrid, Barca’s bitter rivals, may be able to pounce on Silva’s signing if the Blaugrana’s financial woes persist. He is thus available for Florentino Perez to sign this summer, Defensa Central say.

The report adds that Mendes has offered Real Madrid the opportunity to lure Silva for $63 million, Don Diario adds. Weighed against the player’s advanced years and the team having plenty of midfielders, this bargain price tag raises serious doubts about the viability of the operation.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Pro Sports Images