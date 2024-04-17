Jadon Sancho is reportedly open to a Manchester United return next season. The England international is currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund after a previous dust-up with Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag. The public spat between the two occurred way back in August. The winger then failed to play a senior match until his move to Germany in January.

The Dutch manager was willing to allow the attacker back into his squad last fall. This assumed that the player would apologize for his part in the disagreement. Sancho, however, seemingly stuck to his guns and denied this request. As a result, the playmaker trained alone and was then sent to Dortmund for the remainder of the season.

Many assumed that the temporary move may signify the end of Sancho’s career at United. Not only was the quarrel an issue, but his overall play on the pitch was also not up to par. Sancho only managed 12 goals and six assists in 82 total appearances for the Red Devils. This came after United brass spent over $100 million to sign the budding star in 2021.

Ten Hag’s job security may depend on the remaining 2023/24 results

Nevertheless, Sancho may re-enter the fray at United if ten Hag is fired ahead of the 2024/25 season. According to English news outlet i, the winger is not yet ready to give up on his career with the Premier League club. United previously finished third in the top-flight table and collected a Carabao Cup in the Dutchman’s first year at the helm. This came after the club finished sixth in the standings during the previous campaign.

Despite the positive early signs, the Red Devils have once again struggled so far this season. Ten Hag’s squad now sits seventh in the Premier League. They also finished bottom of Champions League Group A and were smashed by Newcastle in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Nevertheless, United is planning on ten Hag to be their manager for the 2024/25 season. This could change between now and the summer. The Red Devils have not won a match in a month and could run into more issues should they continue their poor form. Potentially not grabbing at least a Europa League spot may put the coach’s job under threat.

United still has an FA Cup semifinal to play as well. The Red Devils were recently drawn against Coventry City in the matchup. A loss to the Championship side would be a disaster for ten Hag.

If not a return, United weighs up the full sale of Sancho

One positive sign for Sancho is United’s pending appointment of a new technical director Jason Wilcox. The executive previously led Manchester City’s academy, where Sancho made his mark. Wilcox has also publicly praised the winger multiple times in the past.

Sancho’s future, however, is not solely in his hands. United is still leaning toward selling the English winger at some point this summer. The attacker has only managed to score twice and grab two assists in 14 total matches with Dortmund. The Red Devils may be looking to offload the star permanently to make a clean break from their massive investment.

