Fenway Sports Group (FSG), the American conglomerate currently owning Liverpool, announced a new hire with Michael Edwards as chief executive of football. Edwards previously worked with the Premier League team as a sporting director. The exec initially joined the Reds in 2011 and then subsequently departed the club in 2022.

Nevertheless, Edwards is now back with Liverpool in a key role. Upon the hiring, the exec revealed his upcoming duties in an official statement. “With Liverpool FC, I will oversee the required reinforcement of football operations, with a number of essential leadership positions needing urgent attention,” stated Edwards.

“Also, in assuming this role, I fully understand that it comes with great expectations, and I therefore intend to identify, hire, and subsequently empower leaders who meet and embody the club’s values and ambitions.”

Edwards essentially opted to return to Liverpool despite interest from several other top clubs. In fact, Chelsea and Manchester United have previously tried to tempt the exec to join their clubs in recent years. Edwards will now report directly to FSG’s John Henry (principal owner) and Mike Gordon (director).

Michael Edwards must hire new Sporting Director for Liverpool

Edwards has reportedly already started the job with the Reds. One of his first duties back at Liverpool will be to find a new sporting director. The position has been vacant since Jorg Schmadtke left the role back in January. The BBC is reporting that Bournemouth technical director Richard Hughes is currently under consideration. Nevertheless, the process is not yet finalized.

The sporting director is set to be directly responsible for recruiting and choosing a new head coach. Current manager Jurgen Klopp recently revealed that he will step down at the end of the season. The German is widely seen as one of the most successful coaches in the club’s prestigious history. As a result, Liverpool brass has a massive decision to make in the coming months.

Former midfielder Xabi Alonso is undoubtedly the preferred choice to become the club’s next head coach. Nevertheless, the Reds have to first fend off interest in the current Bayer Leverkusen manager from Bayern Munich. The German giants are “optimistic” in signing Alonso this summer.

Edwards, however, may have a trick up his sleeve. Appointing Hughes as Liverpool’s sporting director could have a direct effect on the Alonso situation. Hughes has a previous relationship with Alonso’s agent. The Bournemouth exec previously appointed Andoni Iraola as the Cherries’ head coach and the Spanish manager shares an agency with the Leverkusen boss.

Reds trying to minimize effect of Klopp’s upcoming departure

News of the return of Edwards will meet applause from Liverpool fans. After all, the exec was previously at the helm during some major acquisitions at the club. In fact, during his time as sporting director, Edwards helped bring several key stars such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Alisson.

With Klopp’s departure looming, Liverpool needs to hit on some major moves in the coming months. Many pundits believe the Reds may take a step or two backwards once the German departs the club. Salah’s possible move to Saudi Arabia would also negatively impact the team as well. However, Liverpool brass is seemingly making solid hirings to help minimize the impact of Klopp’s exit.

PHOTOS: IMAGO