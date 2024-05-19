Chelsea’s managerial situation remains fluid as the club explores potential changes ahead of the new season. Reports indicate that the Blues have initiated discussions with representatives of Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna.

This move highlights the club’s ongoing uncertainty about current coach Mauricio Pochettino; despite a recent uptick in form that has propelled the team into the top six of the Premier League.

A string of victories has marked Chelsea‘s recent revival under Pochettino. What’s more, it has boosted their chances of securing a return to European competition. A positive result against Bournemouth on the final day of the season will ensure their unexpected qualification for Europe.

In fact, it would be a significant turnaround given their mid-table struggles for much of the campaign. However, despite this resurgence, reports from England suggest that Chelsea’s hierarchy remains divided over the Argentine’s future.

Not all Chelsea fans are in favor of such a move.

As a result, they are willing to battle it out with other Premier League rivals to lure the newcomer. Kieran McKenna has rapidly emerged as one of Europe’s most promising young managers.

His remarkable achievement of guiding Ipswich from League One to the top division in just two seasons has caught the attention of several greats. It’s no secret that Chelsea’s intrigue with McKenna also stems from his tactical acumen and success at the Portman Road.

The Guardian say that the Stamford Bridge outfit have engaged in preliminary talks with the boss’ agents, assessing the feasibility of bringing him to London. While some within the team advocate for retaining Pochettino, others believe McKenna could be the right fit for their future.

What did Ipswich say?

The young coach, who is contracted with Ipswich until 2027, is attracting significant interest not only from Chelsea but also from Manchester United and Brighton.

Manchester United, facing potential managerial changes with Erik ten Hag’s position under scrutiny, have reportedly shown interest in McKenna. Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United’s co-owner, is allegedly considering the 38-year-old as a candidate to replace the Dutchman, particularly if the team fails to secure European qualification.

The Red Devils’ poor performance this season, coupled with unsuccessful transfers and a lack of silverware, has intensified speculation about Ten Hag’s future. Meanwhile, Brighton, set to lose Roberto De Zerbi at the end of the campaign, also see the Northern Irish as a potential successor.

The Seagulls’ stable environment might appeal more to McKenna compared to the high-pressure roles at Chelsea and Manchester United. The 38-year-old could be fond of returning to Old Trafford where he previously served as an academy coach.

Earlier this year, McKenna turned down an approach from Crystal Palace, demonstrating his loyalty to Ipswich. However, the opportunity to manage an established Premier League club might prove too tempting to resist. Chelsea’s interest, alongside United and Brighton, places McKenna at the center of a potential managerial merry-go-round.

Sky News recently asked Ipswich CEO Mark Ashton about the manager’s future. However, he wouldn’t say for sure that the club wouldn’t lose him. “Those are challenges that success will always bring”, Ashton said.

“I’d certainly rather have the challenges of success than the challenges of failure, but Kieran’s been great. He signed a new long-term contract last summer and he’s been in the office, he hasn’t had a day off, he’s been working by my side tirelessly on recruitment and planning and analysis and tactics for next season.”

