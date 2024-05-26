Jordan Brand had planned to branch out into the soccer market by teaming up with a Premier League team. This decision has been part of the brand’s strategy to expand upon their fruitful partnership with Paris Saint-Germain.

In a highly publicized and critically acclaimed agreement that began in 2018, PSG have been the only soccer team to wear Jordan Brand shirts.

It has successfully combined elements of streetwear, basketball, and soccer. The duo has since created unique jerseys and items that have reached fans all over the globe.

Entering its sixth year as a collaboration, the partnership has set the standard for soccer gear innovation and flair. Thus, Jordan Brand had hoped to team up with an English club situated in London, like Chelsea or Tottenham. However, new information suggests that their ambitions have run into a major roadblock.

Champions League holds key

The Premier League’s worldwide appeal and viewership reportedly motivate Jordan Brand’s involvement with the competition. When it comes to soccer leagues, none compare to the English top flight in terms of viewership and ratings.

At first, two Premier League giants, Chelsea and Tottenham, stood out as potential Jordan Brand partners. Considering that both teams already use Nike gear, it would make sense for them to continue working with the US sportswear behemoth.

As encouraging as the negotiations had been, UEFA Champions League participation was allegedly the deciding element in the deal’s ultimate success or failure. Sportico’s Łukasz Bączek reports that for the American brand, the choice came down to how seriously they take major tournaments like the Champions League.

Unfortunately, for the 2024–25 season, neither the Blues nor Spurs were able to clinch a place in the Champions League. The likelihood of Chelsea missing out on a big European tournament prompted more rumors in March that the club would miss out on the partnership. Meanwhile, at one point, Tottenham seemed like they might make the Champions League. Eventually, they ended up outside the top four.

Jordan Brand is struggling to settle on a Premier League partner. Jordan Brand is struggling to settle on a Premier League partner.

What now for English clubs?

Further complicating matters is Chelsea’s sponsorship situation. Due to a lack of time to negotiate a contract, the club began the current season without a front-of-shirt sponsor. They subsequently secured a temporary arrangement with Infinite Athlete.

Unfortunately, Chelsea will have to find a new sponsor for the next season as the current one is about to expire. Speculation had it that Jordan Brand may have stepped in to fill the gap. Nonetheless, with the Stamford Bridge outfit out of the Champions League, that was pretty much it.

It is worth noting that now that the season has ended, Jordan will resume discussions with Chelsea, according to the report. However, Baczek adds that the odds of reaching a deal for this season are quite slim.

Also, as per Footy Headlines, both Chelsea and Tottenham will be releasing limited-edition apparel. Nonetheless, the 2024–25 season will not see a partnership with Jordan Brand.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto