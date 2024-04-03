Newcastle star Alexander Isak has proclaimed that he wants to remain with the club beyond the current campaign. The striker’s future has been questioned by pundits across England due to his team’s current financial situation. Newcastle recently posted post-tax losses of $93 million for the 2022/23 financial year.

These figures mean that the club has racked up nearly $200 million in total losses since the fall of 2021. This coincides with the introduction of new Saudi ownership. Current Premier League rules state that teams cannot exceed $134 million in losses over three years.

Nevertheless, there have been suggestions that Newcastle will be able to lower this debt by investing in other avenues. This potentially includes their academy, women’s team, and charity foundations. As a result, the Magpies are thought to be barely under the Premier League’s aforementioned loss limit.

However, depending on how the remainder of the season goes, Newcastle may have to part ways with a star or two. The club’s CEO even recently admitted that selling players this summer is certainly possible.

Star striker claims to ‘love’ playing for Magpies

Despite the claims, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe insisted on Tuesday that Isak will remain with the team beyond the summer transfer window. Following the manager’s comments, i asked the star striker himself about the coach’s remarks and his future at the club. “Yeah, of course, I want to be here in the future,” proclaimed Isak.

“I came here for the project. I absolutely love playing here and I really feel at home, I want to finish this season in a good way for me and the team, I love playing here.”

The news outlet then went on to ask the striker if his future with Newcastle was linked to the club’s European qualification. “I don’t want to entertain these type of questions and rumors,” continued the Swedish star. “It’s not my position. I love playing, we have important games, there’s no focus there [on my future]. I just want to do good for the team.”

The Magpies currently sit eighth in the English top-flight table and need to jump up a few places to grab at least a Europa League spot.

Forward is garnering attention from top Premier League teams

Isak’s comments will be music to the ears of Magpies fans. After all, the striker is in the midst of an outstanding season with the club. Despite missing 10 total matches in the campaign due to injuries, Isak has still racked up 19 goals in all competitions. He is set to become the first Newcastle player to score 20 goals in a season since Alan Shearer.

The forward’s 15 Premier League goal tally is currently tied for fifth in the entire division. However, the 24-year-old forward has a particularly impressive goalscoring record when looking at his minutes played. Isak is tied for the most goals per 90 minutes in the English top flight. The striker is currently level with superstars Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah in the category.

The Swede’s stellar season has put top clubs on notice. Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with a potential summer move for Isak. If Newcastle were to sell their star striker, they would likely earn around $100 million.

Nevertheless, Isak’s declaration to remain in the northeast is admirable considering other similar situations. Brentford‘s Ivan Toney has been publicly hoping for a move away from the London side for months now. The England international even recently claimed that a transfer to Real Madrid would be an ideal scenario.

