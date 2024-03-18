This weekend’s quarterfinals of the FA Cup provided high-intensity clashes that demanded stoppage-time and extra-time goals to set up a fascinating semifinal draw. In the end, three familiar faces emerged to reach the semifinals of the FA Cup at Wembley Stadium. Manchester City, the defending champions, comfortably advanced over Newcastle courtesy of a first-half brace from Bernardo Silva.

The other three games in the quarterfinals were far more exciting. Chelsea overcame more self-inflicted blunders to defeat Leicester City at Stamford Bridge. Despite holding a two-goal lead at halftime, Chelsea allowed the Foxes to waltz back into the game. An Axel Disasi own goal opened Leicester’s account on Sunday. Then, 10 minutes later, Stephy Mavididi pulled Leicester level with a sensational solo effort.

However, Chelsea capitalized on Leicester defender Callum Doyle picking up a red card in the 73rd minute. Doyle brought down Nicolas Jackson on the edge of the area, but the spot of the foul did not warrant a penalty. Instead, Raheem Sterling blasted a ball into the crowd in a notoriously poor free kick.

Fortunately for Chelsea supporters, Carney Chukwuemeka provided the game-winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time. A well-worked give-and-go with Cole Palmer allowed Chukwuemeka to slot the ball home. Noni Madueke provided the insurance with the last kick of the game with another impressive goal.

Manchester United and Coventry win FA Cup classics

The other two quarterfinals will go down as two of the best FA Cup games in recent memory. On Sunday, Manchester United hosted Liverpool in the latest derby. Scott McTominay opened the scoring to give United a precious lead. Yet, Liverpool responded with two goals before halftime to take a lead into the interval. Alexis Mac Allister tied the game before Mohamed Salah scored his 13th goal in 14 appearances against Manchester United.

United would not pull level until the 87th minute when Antony scored just his second goal of the season. Even more bizarrely, it came with his right foot on the turn. The game entered extra time, when Harvey Elliott scored to re-establish Liverpool’s lead. However, goals from Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo stunned Liverpool to give United the win and a place in the FA Cup semifinals. Rashford’s goal came in the 112th minute. Then, Diallo scored on a counterattack with Alejandro Garnacho. It was Diallo’s first goal for Manchester United this season.

In Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal between Coventry and Wolves, similar drama transpired at Molineux. A scoreless first half preceded a five-goal second half. Coventry’s Ellis Simms scored in the 53rd minute to give the Championship side a precious lead. Then, in the 83rd minute, Rayan Air-Nouri leveled the contest. Just five minutes later, Hugo Bueno had Wolves in front and destined for the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

In the 97th minute, Simms scored once again to bring the tie level. Finally, in the 10th minute of stoppage time, USMNT forward Haji Wright scored to assuredly win the contest for the Championship team.

As a result of their triumph on the road, Coventry is through to the FA Cup semifinals for the first time since 1987, when the side won the FA Cup in its only trip to the finals.

City and United on opposite sides of FA Cup semifinal draw

The Championship side will face Manchester United in the semifinals in late April. Then, in the other semifinal, Chelsea faces Manchester City. As a result, the likelihood of a rematch of last season’s FA Cup Final is likely. Manchester City defeated Manchester United to lock up the second leg of its historic treble in the 2022/23 season.

Coverage of both FA Cup semifinals is available for viewers in the United States on ESPN+. The official schedule is not locked in, but the games are happening on April 20 and 21 at Wembley Stadium.

PHOTOS: IMAGO