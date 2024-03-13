Arsenal edged Porto in a penalty shootout Tuesday night to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. It was the English side’s first triumph in the round of 16 of the competition since 2010. The Gunners will now continue their quest for a European trophy alongside a tight Premier League race.

Following the final save by David Raya on the night, the managers of the two teams met near the center of the pitch. Cameras showed both Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Porto head coach Sergio Conceicao in a fairly heated exchange. Arteta seemed to be a bit confused with Conceicao’s words as the Portuguese coach wagged his finger in the Spaniard’s face.

Conceicao was, of course, asked about the discussion after the match. The coach claimed that Arteta insulted his family earlier in the tense matchup. “During the game, [Arteta] turned to the bench and in Spanish – it must be a Spanish coach thing because it was the same thing with [Pep] Guardiola – he insulted my family,” stated Conceicao

“In the end, I told him to pay attention because who he insulted is no longer with us, and to worry about coaching his team, because due to individual quality, he has an obligation to do more and better.”

Arteta opted to not comment on the allegations in his postgame interview. However, the north London club quickly denied that their manager made such a statement to his opponent.

Porto remarks about Arteta are similar to comments regarding Guardiola, Tuchel

As Conceicao mentioned, this is hardly the first time he has made such allegations. Porto previously played Manchester City in the group stage of the 2020/21 Champions League season. After facing Guardiola’s club, the Porto manager claimed that the opposing manager made harsh comments about Portugal.

“I’ve got a lot to learn from Pep Guardiola, in the way he pressures referees, talks to opposition players and the opposition dugout,” said Conceicao. “He’s a fantastic example. I have to learn this. We were angels compared to the other dugout. He spoke about our country using ugly words. Guardiola’s attitude was extremely unpleasant.”

Later in the same season, Porto advanced to the quarterfinals of the competition and faced off against English side Chelsea. After the Blues knocked off the Primeira Liga club, Conceicao once again chose to say that the opposing coach hurled insults towards the Porto bench. Thomas Tuchel was in charge of Chelsea at the time.

“I was insulted by [Tuchel] who is next door,” asserted the Porto boss. “I told the referee that the fourth referee heard the insults. My English is not perfect, there is no point in talking about it. There was no exchange of words because I was focused on the game. I don’t know why he reacted.”

Conceicao previously learned under Mourinho at Porto

Conceicao’s comments regarding Arteta are certainly shocking. Nevertheless, the Portuguese coach’s previous interactions with managers at English clubs seem to show a specific pattern. Deflecting attention away from a major loss appears to be a last resort option for Conceicao. The former winger previously played for veteran coach Jose Mourinho while at Porto. Mourinho also has a controversial history of making odd comments following losses.

After the recent defeat, Porto will have to turn their attention to the Primeira Liga. The Dragons are currently seven points behind league leaders Sporting in the title race. Arsenal, on the other hand, is currently atop the Premier League standings and will have to fend off Liverpool and Manchester City to collect their first top-flight trophy in 20 years.

