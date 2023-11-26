Looking to watch the German variety of Die Roten Bullen? Here’s how to watch RB Leipzig on US TV and streaming.

One of Germany’s rising clubs

RB Leipzig was created under controversial circumstances and remains divisive, but nonetheless has become a top side in Germany. Officially called RasenBallsport Leipzig, as sponsors in club names are forbidden in Germany, these Red Bulls came about in 2009 after purchasing the playing license of fifth-tier SSV Markranstädt and renaming them. Four promotions in just seven seasons saw the club march into the Bundesliga – and immediately became a contender. They finished second in their first season. As of 2023, they’ve yet to win the league – Bayern Munich’s stunning decade-plus streak of dominance has prevented that. But Leipzig have finished no worse than sixth in any season to date, and have earned a place in Europe each season. They’ve also won the DFB-Pokal multiple times.

Where can I watch RB Leipzig?

Leipzig’s rise to prominence has them playing at home and in Europe. Here’s where you can find the Red Bulls in each competition:

Watch RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga:

TV: ABC*, ESPN*, ESPN2*, ESPN Deportes*

Streaming: ESPN+

*While it’s possible they can appear on the ESPN family of channels, very few Bundesliga games air on TV – only one or two, if any, per season. All games are on ESPN+.

Watch RB Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal:

TV: N/A

Streaming: ESPN+

Watch RB Leipzig in Champions League and Europa League:

TV: CBS*, CBS Sports Network*, Univision*, TUDN*, UniMás*

Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network*, ViX

*Only certain matches are featured on these networks. Most games are only streamed on Paramount+ (English) and ViX (Spanish).

RB Leipzig Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches require a keen eye, as the channel to watch can change from game to game. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

RB Leipzig Streaming Options

Every Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal game is available on ESPN+. In the rare instances that Bundesliga matches make it to traditional TV, you can still see those games on ESPN+.

Watch RB Leipzig with ESPN+:

Our Pick: Includes: Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, & More Sign Up

Paramount+ has English coverage of UEFA games, with ViX showing most games in Spanish (non-streamed games are televised on Univision or TUDN).

CBS Sports Golazo Network is free to stream, and some UEFA club games do appear on the channel occasionally.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Leipzig TV schedule page.

Have questions on how to watch RB Leipzig? Let us know in the comments section!