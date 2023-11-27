If you need to know how to watch Palmeiras in the USA, we’ve got all the details on how to find them on TV and streaming.

The Big Green

One of Brazil’s biggest clubs – the most successful in terms of top-tier domestic competitions won – Palmeiras is also one of the most popular teams in South America. At least one player from Palmeiras was on the roster for each of Brazil’s five World Cup-winning teams. It holds the most first-division titles of any Brazilian club and have also won the Copa Libertadores three times.

Where can I watch Palmeiras?

Palmeiras are mainstays in CONMEBOL competition as well as league action in Brazil. Here’s how to watch:

Watch Palmeiras in the Brasileirão:

TV: TyC Sports

Streaming: Paramount+, ViX

Watch Palmeiras in Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana:

TV: beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español

Streaming: beIN SPORTS CONNECT*

*beIN SPORTS CONNECT is an overflow streaming platform, similar to ESPN, and requires a TV or streaming plan that carries the main beIN TV channels

Palmeiras Friendlies:

TV: Varies

Streaming: Varies

Friendly matches are on a case-by-case basis in terms of where they air. For the latest schedule of friendlies, visit our Club Friendly TV schedule page.

Palmeiras Streaming Options

You can watch Palmeiras in Brazilian league games in English on Paramount+. Spanish and Portuguese language coverage is available via the TyC network on Fanatiz and Fubo, or ViX (Spanish).

Watch Palmeiras with Fubo

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Fanatiz and Fubo carry beIN channels, which is the home of Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana, plus they have all the domestic league games, so both are smart options to see the majority of games.

Sling TV also has packages that have the beIN networks for CONMEBOL games.

For a list of the latest club TV games, visit our Palmeiras TV schedule page.

More resources for soccer fans

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).

Have questions on how to watch Palmeiras? Let us know in the comments section!