Fubo Sports Network is an English language streaming channel that’s available in the United States.

It’s an ad-supported channel that can be watched for free. For instance, you can watch it on smart TVs. Plus, it’s on The Roku Channel.

Fubo Sports Network is not the same as fuboTV. The latter is a paid streaming service. The former is completely free.

In total, there are five separate FSN channels. The main one is the free one. Other than that, when there are subscriber-only content playing, programming is shown across five separate FSN channels. For example, this happens when fubo broadcasts CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers.

Normally, Fubo Sports Network features original programming and shows available for free. For instance, some of the shows include The Cooligans and Drinks With Binks. Also, you can add No Chill with Gilbert Arenas and Call It A Night to the mix. Other than that, it shows sports other than soccer (mixed martial arts, among them). And it shows news and interviews. FSN also shows programming from partners including Campus Lore, The Players Tribune, Young Hollywood, VSiN and more.

In the past, FSN has shown coverage from Russian Premier League and Liga MX.

In 2020, this is what a fuboTV executive said about FSN:

“We’re pleased that fubo Sports Network has achieved the brand awareness and scale such that premium sports properties value our platforms for reaching sports fans across devices.”

Where to watch Fubo Sports Network

Fubo’s coverage of FSN is available through many different ways.

First, you can watch it on their website. Second, it’s on smart televisions such as Xumo, Vizio and TV Plus. Third, you can watch it on Tubi and Roku. And fourth and finally, it’s available to fuboTV subscribers. In total, FSN is available on 75 million devices, according to the company.

Soccer Channels

Here’s our comprehensive listing of the different soccer channels available: