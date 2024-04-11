After an incredible week of exciting UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, two of the second legs have been moved to network TV. Of course, all the games stream on Paramount+, but fans can also choose to watch two of the marquee games on over-the-air TV next week. CBS as a broadcast channel does not require any form of subscription, but rather just an antenna.

The two games on big CBS next week are Barcelona against PSG and Manchester City hosting Real Madrid. As expected, these games are on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. The games are also streaming on Paramount+, so those who watch on the traditional home of the Champions League in the United States can still revert to Paramount+.

CBS has made a conscious effort to put big games on the CBS over-the-air channel. Most recently, that included a game in the USL Championship for the first time this past weekend. That game amassed an audience of 362,000 as Louisville City FC defeated the Indy Eleven. That was more than an MLS game on FOX in the same weekend.

Regarding the two Champions League quarterfinal games next week, CBS is not doing this for the first time. Several Champions League games from different rounds of the knockout stages have been available for American audiences on the CBS OTA channel. For example, previous Champions League Finals have aired on CBS, as have other knockout-stage rounds. Just shy of 1 million people watched round-of-16 clashes in the Champions League last year. The Champions League Finals, on the other hand, have easily surpassed 2 million viewers on the CBS TV channel.

Dramatic first legs set up enticing Champions League Quarterfinal ties on CBS

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League should be able to add to the sizeable audiences CBS has accumulated in its OTA coverage of the competition. The last eight teams alive in the top European club competition have major followings in the United States. The four teams that will feature on CBS next week fit that mold. Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the most popular teams anywhere in the world, and that extends to the United States. Manchester City is the defending Champions League winner, while PSG has the star power of Kylian Mbappe.

If that was not enough for fans to tune into CBS next week, the first legs should provide enough of a preview. Real Madrid and Manchester City played out a stunning 3-3 draw on Tuesday at the Santiago Bernabeu. Marvelous goals flew in with regularity in that game that heads to England level. On Wednesday, another second-half flurry of goals eventually led to success for Barcelona. An unexpected win for Barcelona at the Parc des Princes has put pressure on Kylian Mbappe to perform in the return leg.

CBS coverage plans for UCL games on national TV

Ahead of these games available on the over-the-air network, CBS unveiled who will be on the call for both of the games. Ninety minutes before kickoff on Tuesday and Wednesday, pregame coverage starts on the CBS Sports Golazo Network and Paramount+. Coverage on CBS begins at 2 p.m. ET. Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards reprise their usual roles at CBS’s desk.

Clive Tyldesley is on play-by-play duty for the Manchester City game against Real Madrid on Wednesday. His analyst will be Rob Green. On Tuesday, Chris Wittyngham and Ray Hudson call the return leg between Barcelona and PSG. The duo was on the call for the game that finished 3-2 in Paris.

PHOTOS: IMAGO