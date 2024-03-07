Streaming service Fubo is the home of soccer this June and July. Fubo will stream every game of Copa America and Euro 2024 for soccer fans in the United States for a total of 83 games.

FOX Sports has the English-language rights to both competitions and has exclusively sublicensed five Euro 2024 games to Fubo. Thus, the only way to access every English-language broadcast is through Fubo.

Here’s the breakdown of who has what:

UEFA Euro 2024

All 51 games on Fubo (5 are exclusive to Fubo)

FOX network has 29 games

FS1 to broadcast 17 games

CONMEBOL Copa America 2024

All 32 games on Fubo

Seven on FOX

Twenty-two on FS1

Three on FS2

Fubo is currently offering a free 7-day trial.

Summer of Copa America Euro 2024

Looking at the combined schedule of Euro 2024 and Copa America, it will be an action-packed summer. While shorter in length, the Copa America tournament overlaps with Euro 2024. For instance, on many days, we have as many as four, five, or six games per day. That’s a maximum of twelve hours of soccer broadcasts per day.

Both finals are live on the FOX network and take place on the same day (Sunday, July 14). The Euro 2024 final starts at 3 PM ET, while the Copa America final begins at 8 PM ET.

Out of the 83 games on offer from June 14 through July 14, these are just some of the games that stand out:

Germany vs Scotland

Denmark vs England

Spain vs Italy

Netherlands vs France

Argentina vs Peru

Mexico vs Ecuador

USA vs Uruguay

Brazil vs Colombia

FOX’s coverage plans

FOX Sports will telecast 223 hours of live first-run soccer programming around the tournaments for 30 consecutive days with more than seven hours of daily coverage. The 223 hours of live coverage comprise 78 matches and studio programming.

Regarding studio shows, UEFA EURO MATCH DAY, FOX Sports’ dedicated studio show, provides extensive pre- and post-match coverage from the group stage to the final match. Live coverage for every USMNT match begins an hour before kickoff with FOX Sports’ dedicated studio show in COPA América MATCH DAY.

As of press time, Spanish-language broadcaster TUDN has not revealed their coverage plans. TUDN is also available on Fubo.