Dinamo Zagreb are Croatia’s most successful side, and a common competitor in European competitions.

Where can I watch the Dinamo Zagreb match?

Founded: 1945

Stadium: Stadion Maksimir

Manager: Igor Bišćan

Yugoslav/Croatian league titles: 9 / 24

European titles: Inter-Cities Fairs Cup (1967)

Dinamo Zagreb TV schedule and streaming links

Unfortunately, Croatian league games are not broadcast in the United States.

However, since Dinamo almost always wins their league, they are staples on the European circuit.

CBS Sports carries the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League, with all games live on Paramount+. Spanish broadcasts of UEFA club matches are available on Univision, TUDN, and/or UniMás, with streaming of non-TV games on ViX.

Dinamo Zagreb History

Građanski nogometni klub Dinamo Zagreb, aka GNK Dinamo Zagreb, was founded on June 9, 1945, just after the end of World War II in Europe.

The government of Yugoslavia disbanded the club HŠK Građanski, and “FD Dinamo” was formed as a successor. This is the club that carries on today, as the most successful club in the country. In fact, they’ve never been relegated from the top tier since 1945.

In just their second season, 1947-48, they won the first Dinamo-era trophy in their record collection (including pre-1945 HŠK Građanski wins) of national titles.

They would go on to win four total league titles in the Yugoslav league era, the last of which in 1982.

It was during this era that the club captured it’s only European title, the 1967 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. This competition is considered a predecessor to the UEFA Cup/Europa League.

With the dissolution of the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, a new era began with the HNL league in 1992. Zagreb have been absolutely dominant in this modern era, winning the title in all but eight seasons. Even more impressive, this includes just one season they did not when since 2005 (2016-17, when they finished second).

2014-15 saw Zagreb accomplish the impressive feat of finishing the year with a 26-10-0, undefeated record.

As domestic champions, Dinamo routinely qualifies for Champions League. However, they’ve never made it past the group stage.

