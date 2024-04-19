The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has issued a harsh ban to Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman for his actions during a recent game against Monterrey. Guzman did not commit a hard foul or use poor language during the Liga MX clash. Instead, the goalkeeper was not even on the pitch for the fixture.

Guzman missed the match due to injury and watched the game from a player’s box inside the stadium. Nevertheless, the 38-year-old Argentine was caught using a laser pointer at various times throughout the game. Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and midfielder Sergio Canales were Guzman’s targets.

A video of the keeper’s actions during the match quickly surfaced on social media. After the game, which ended all square at 3-3, Guzman wrote an apology on the app formally known as Twitter.

“As I already did privately and in coherence with the values ​​of the institution that I represent, I want to take advantage of the reach of social media to publicly offer my apologies to Esteban for what occurred last night during the first half of the Clásico Regio,” stated the goalkeeper.

Tigres goalkeeper given lengthy ban while dealing with injury

The public apology, however, did not exactly save Guzman from being punished by Mexican soccer officials. The federation announced late Thursday night that they have suspended the goalkeeper for 11 matches. Mexican soccer’s governing body also revealed that Guzman is receiving a substantial fine as well.

“Given the unprecedented nature of the situation, the sanctions imposed should mark a before and after in our sport, for players, managers and fans,” read a statement by the FMF.

“In its autonomous capacity, the commission has resolved to sanction the player Nahuel Ignacio Guzman Palomeque of Club Tigres with an 11-game suspension, a financial fine, and hours of social work for the conduct shown during the aforementioned match.”

Guzman’s current injury may have very well played a part in the lengthy suspension. The goalkeeper has not featured for Tigres since March 9th due to the setback. Tigres also only has two games remaining in their current regular season. This means that Guzman will now miss the remaining of the 2024 Clausura, as well as the start of the 2024 Apertura.

Guzman previously distracted opposition with magic show during a penalty shootout

The latest incident is not Guzman’s only instance of bizarre behavior in recent months. The Argentine goalkeeper previously made headlines back in August for attempting a magic show during a penalty shootout against the Vancouver Whitecaps. The matchup between the two teams came in a Leagues Cup fixture.

Guzman seemingly mimicked a mime while Sergio Cordova was waiting to take Vancouver’s second attempt in the shootout. The keeper’s actions, however, did not appear to affect the Venezuelan, as Cordova eventually scored from the spot.

Nevertheless, Guzman then took his show to another level when it was Ranko Veselinovic’s turn to take his penalty kick. The goalkeeper asked the referee for time and subsequently pulled a long, colorful ribbon out of his mouth. The Vancouver defender looked on in disbelief as he waited for Guzman to finish the theatrics. Once Guzman signaled that he was okay after the stunt, he managed to save Veselinovic’s penalty and help Tigres win the game.

The Mexican side eventually lost to rivals Monterrey in the round of 16 of the 2023 Leagues Cup. Guzman joined Tigres back in 2014 and has earned six total caps for the Argentina national team. His last appearance for the country, however, occurred in 2017.

