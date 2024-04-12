Sheffield United will face a points deduction when it next competes in the Championship. An impartial disciplinary panel subtracted two points because of a failure to make transfer payments.

Additionally, the team will be subject to a two-point penalty that will remain suspended until the conclusion of the season. However, if Sheffield United fulfills its payments, the only punishment it faces is this original two-point penalty.

As the season winds down, Sheffield will play their last seven matches from a dismal position in the league. They have played 31 Premier League matches, but only managed three victories and 16 points.

Situated nine points behind Nottingham Forest in 17th position, the team has little chance of avoiding relegation. These fines stem from the fact that the club was in arrears on payments to other teams last season.

What did EFL say?

“An independent Disciplinary Commission (IDC) has determined that Sheffield United Football Club are to be deducted two points at the start of the next season the Club is in the EFL’s jurisdiction, with a further two points suspended until the end of that same season.

“The sanction relates to the 2022/23 season when the Club defaulted on a number of payments to other Clubs. These defaults cumulatively were in excess of 550 days.”

“The suspended points deduction will be activated if the Club defaults on any payment due to another Club under a transfer or compensation agreement for more than five business days from the due date for payment.

“The Club has agreed to pay the EFL’s costs in the sum of £310,455”, according to the EFL’s statement.

Sheffield United accepts points deduction

The league’s regulations imposed a two-point punishment due to the overdue payments, which exceeded the 550-day threshold. The following time the Blades play in the English Football League, an additional two-point punishment will be activated.

Though it might hurt their promotion chances, the club has acknowledged guilt and will not be appealing the judgment.

“The club’s position was that the relevant sums had been paid in full, on several occasions only days after they were initially due, or negotiated with new future payment dates. The club has cooperated with the EFL to reach a negotiated settlement.

“While disappointed to have the deduction imposed upon the return to the EFL and highlighting that awaiting overdue monies from several other clubs affected Sheffield United’s financial situation, the club took the view that it was better to reach an agreement which minimized the risks of a higher deduction or further transfer embargos being imposed and being distracted by lengthy and costly legal proceedings. The club is now in a position to close this matter and concentrate on the future.”

The relegation-threatened Everton have also been penalized points this season, joining Sheffield United in receiving a point punishment. The Toffees were recently docked an additional two points. That’s after the Premier League lowered their initial 10-point punishment to six after an appeal.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.