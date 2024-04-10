Liverpool could be set to potentially help one of their rivals sign a highly rated striker this summer. The Reds are searching for a new manager after Jurgen Klopp previously announced his pending departure from the team. After failing to entice former midfielder Xabi Alonso, the Merseyside club could be turning to Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager is currently regarded as one of the top young coaches in the sport. Liverpool is now reportedly showing interest in Amorim and the manager recently stated that he cannot guarantee remaining with Sporting. Assuming the Reds eventually sign the manager, they could end up helping a fellow Premier League rival in the process.

Star striker’s future at Sporting hinges on coach’s decision

Amorim is not exactly the only man garnering interest across Europe. Striker Viktor Gyokeres is also the subject of potential massive bids from the Premier League during the upcoming summer transfer window. After all, the Sweden international has racked up an incredible 36 goals in 42 total matches this season. Not only is he scoring for fun, but Gyokeres has collected 15 assists on the campaign.

Despite only just signing for the Primeira Liga side last July for around $23 million, Gyokeres has earned rumors of a $107 million move away this coming summer. And Amorim’s future will certainly affect the star player’s willingness to remain in Portugal.

According to Gyokeres’ agent, Hasan Cetinkaya, the striker would want to discuss Sporting’s plans should Amorim leave. “I would say that at this stage it’s important to know about Sporting’s future and what will happen with Ruben Amorim because we came here for him,” Cetinkaya told the Portuguese newspaper Record. “We have to know what Sporting’s plans are.”

“We have not made any decision at the moment, nor are we going to make a decision on this or about staying. We’ll be focused on what’s left [of the season], there are eight games ahead and after that, we’ll make a decision on his future, but it also depends a lot on what will happen with Ruben Amorim and his future.”

Premier League powers heavily linked with move for Gyokeres

With Gyokeres seemingly attached to Amorim, Sporting could very well lose both important figures at the same time. As Liverpool is being constantly linked with a move for the coach, Arsenal and Chelsea are battling it out to sign the striker. This means that either the Gunners or Blues may be hoping that the Reds grab Amorim as soon as possible.

There is no secret that Arsenal will be targeting a new striker this summer. Manager Mikel Arteta has a solid squad at his disposal, but the number nine position is possibly the Achilles heel of the team. A top center forward, Gyokeres or another player, would give the current Premier League leaders another dimension going forward.

Chelsea, on the other hand, has struggled mightily since American ownership entered the fray. Despite spending over $1 billion on new players since the summer of 2022, the Blues have remained a mid-table team. Although they have had issues, ownership has shown that they are not afraid to splash the cash. If they continue doing so, Gyokeres could become an option up front for the club.

