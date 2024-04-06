Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has downplayed the importance of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. Top teams from across Europe typically tend to set a base goal of finishing in a Champions League place. Trophies are clearly the most important part of the sport, but the tournament is where major clubs want to be.

Featuring in the premier continental competition allows teams to face the best opponents in all of Europe. Qualifying for the Champions League, however, also gives clubs a fairly significantly financial boost as well. In fact, every team that took part of the group stage of the tournament reportedly raked in around $16 million.

Teams can then add to this base fee with wins, draws, and ultimately progressing through the different stages. Manchester City supposedly earned over $86 million in total prize money for their triumphant 2022/23 season. It was the English side’s first ever Champions League title.

Postecoglou says UCL qualification does not guarantee success

Postecoglou was directly asked by a reporter on Friday about the financial aspects about qualifying for the Champions League. The combative manager initially pointed to Newcastle‘s drop in form throughout the current campaign compared to last season.

The Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League table following the 2022/23 campaign. However, they now entered the weekend sitting seventh in the standings and were dropped out of the European competition at the group stage.

The Spurs boss then asserted that his job is not dependent on how much money the club earns. “We are not banks, we are football clubs,” proclaimed Postecoglou. “We are not financial institutions. I do not get measured by the balance sheet at the end of the year.”

“What I’m saying is, Champions League, great. Money, great. Does that mean we’re going to finish third next year? No, in fact it is probably going to be more challenging.”

“My role in that is not to worry about the financial pressure of making Champions League, it is to create a squad that hopefully can compete in the Champions League and keep improving in the Premier League.”

“How much money you make is not why you get into the Champions League. It is what you do with that money.”

Spurs are improving on the pitch, but have recorded major financial losses

Spurs have certainly improved with Postecoglou at the helm. The north London side struggled in the previous season, ultimately finishing a disappointing eighth in the final standings. Not only did they experience a down year, but Spurs also sold superstar striker Harry Kane in the summer transfer window.

Many assumed that the club would essentially continue their form from the 2022/23 season into the current campaign. Spurs, however, have managed to move up to fifth in the table so far this season. They also have a large lead against sixth-placed Manchester United as well. Under Postecoglou, the north London side has averaged more goals per game, while also defending better compared to a year ago.

Nevertheless, the reporter asking the aforementioned questions was merely focusing on the financial aspects of qualifying for the Champions League. Spurs only just recently reported $109 million in post-tax losses during the latest financial year.

As a result, club chairman Daniel Levy announced that he was looking into selling a stake in the club. Potentially making it to the lucrative European competition would seemingly help the club’s precarious financial situation.

Photo credits: IMAGO / Sportimage : IMAGO / Action Plus