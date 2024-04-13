Coming into the Juventus preseason, the future of Weston McKennie was totally up in the air. Because of their difficult financial situation, the Turin giants were considering selling the American midfielder.

As they faced a season devoid of European competition and potential sanctions from UEFA, selling him became their only choice. On the contrary, McKennie remained and proved to be a tremendous surprise for Juventus throughout the 2023-24 season. Despite the Bianconeri’s dismal season, he has been an indispensable part of the team.

But next year, the Old Lady should have no trouble qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. More importantly, the 25-year-old’s efforts have kept the target in sight, which is a huge accomplishment.

Future outside of Europe?

His team is reportedly happy with Weston McKennie’s recent performance. Consequently, he expected to get an offer for a new contract as a gesture of gratitude.

However, the 25-year-old’s current deal is up at the end of the current season, and negotiations for a new one have allegedly stalled. After meeting to negotiate the extension recently, the club and his agent still haven’t come to an agreement.

Relevo’s Matteo Moretto has confirmed that a new contract between Juventus and Weston McKennie is still a long way off. If the American midfielder does not agree to extend his contract beyond 2025, he will therefore be made available for sale, he added.

Moretto wrote on X that if the USMNT standout Weston McKennie does not agree to a contract extension with Juventus, the club would sell him. With no agreement in sight, the journalist says that McKennie will be put up for sale.

Clubs from outside Europe reportedly checked the midfielder’s availability recently. In fact, the ex-Schalke man has all but guaranteed his summer exit from the Serie A giants by rejecting their most recent offer.

Reportedly, the Bianconeri extended a new contract offer to the US national team star, but McKennie turned it down because of a possible salary reduction. Apparently, the player and his representatives rejected the offer in a flash.

When McKennie reflected on his Leeds misadventure

After spending six months on loan at Leeds United, McKennie came back to the club last summer. During Massimiliano Allegri’s tenure as Juventus coach in 2023-24, he emerged as a crucial player. He has appeared in 31 games across all competitions and assisted on 10 goals.

This United States star came to Turin in the summer of 2020 from Schalke on a loan agreement with a $22 million buyout option. Once 2021 rolled around, Juventus exercised their option.

Although he has taken criticism and the disappointment of Leeds fans personally, Weston McKennie has said that he has improved since then. He said in January that despite his difficult time in England, he came away with a lot of knowledge.

“I’m someone who always tries to think positively. I believe in God, I believe there’s always a plan, there’s a journey that’s set out for you, and everything happens for a reason. So, I still view my move to Leeds as a step forward for me.

“It might not be in other people’s eyes. But I think that’s what I needed at that time in my career. Every player can get a little bit complacent and comfortable with what they’re doing.

“I think going to Leeds and having the experience I had there, I may have let some people down. I may have let some fans down who supported Leeds and believed in me.”

Photo credits: IMAGO / Nicolo Campo : IMAGO / News Images