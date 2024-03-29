Weston McKennie has been an incredible revelation for Juventus in the 2023–24 season. The Bianconeri’s season has been all over the place this year, but he has been an integral cog in the wheel.

Next season, Juventus should still be able to return to the UEFA Champions League. That’s despite the widespread concern about their decline in form since January and their elimination from the Scudetto competition. The Italian team set the Champions League return threshold, both tacitly and in an outspoken manner, before the start of this season. And McKennie’s contributions have been crucial in maintaining the goal’s proximity to completion.

He has been his team’s primary creator while sharing the field with Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot. The 25-year-old is head and shoulders above the rest of the squad in Serie A assists with seven.

When McKennie debuted for Juventus in September 2020, he became the club’s first American player. Additionally, Timothy Weah joined him; he came from Lille last summer, but his future in Turin is just as dubious as his predecessor’s.

Juventus levies unsatisfactory contract offer for McKennie

By turning down Juventus’ most recent offer—a wage cut—McKennie has effectively confirmed his departure in the summer. The Old Lady allegedly offered the US national team standout a new deal, but McKennie rejected the offer due to a wage cut.

The midfielder and his agents quickly turned down the offer, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. His present contract with Turin ends in June 2025, although this would have allowed him to remain beyond that date. Thus, the Bianconeri could consider selling the player this summer if they face the possibility of losing him for free.

Despite proving his naysayers wrong upon his return to the club, the news comes as a shock to McKennie. Especially since he had been an integral part of a squad that flirted with a challenge to Inter, the current league leaders.

Where could McKennie move next?

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the midfielder’s dad weighed in on his son’s most recent club play. He made fun of the ‘couch pundits’ and said his son was taking a risk of further injuring himself.

“He puts it on the line risking further injury and it’s still not enough for the couch pundits,” he wrote.

Some have speculated that the USMNT mainstay is aiming to return to the Premier League despite the ongoing contract saga. Manchester United have reportedly touted him as a possible substitute for their primary objectives ahead of the summer transfer season.

His solid performances have caught the eye of Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag, and Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the Juventus midfielder. In addition, Aston Villa, and Fulham have been keeping tabs on the Juventus midfielder. Thus, they may revive their transfer interest in him.

That’s the case even though the American international’s time in England has been filled with bad experiences. Leeds offered him a permanent deal last year when he was on loan. Still, he returned to Serie A after failing to stop the Whites’ Championship slide.

PHOTOS: IMAGO